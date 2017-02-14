Economic horizon darkening for American farmers

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that the American agricultural economy is entering a troubling downturn.

With an alarming headline reading, “The Next American Farm Bust Is Upon Us,” the newspaper highlighted a slump that has been worsening for several years in the ag sector.

Corn, wheat, and other commodities have struggled in recent years, as a result of an overabundance of grain in the global marketplace. The recession has left many American farmers mired in debt, with little relief in sight.

Analysts fear that the coming years could yield the “biggest wave of farm closures since the 1980s.”

However, things may not be as bad as they seem on their face. As recently as 2013, farm incomes were seeing record highs. And interest rates remain at historically low levels.

Nevertheless, the American share of the global grain market now stands at half of what it was half a century ago.