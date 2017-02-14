Economic horizon darkening for American farmers

By 17 minutes ago

Credit Artiom P / Creative Commons

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that the American agricultural economy is entering a troubling downturn.

With an alarming headline reading, “The Next American Farm Bust Is Upon Us,” the newspaper highlighted a slump that has been worsening for several years in the ag sector.

Corn, wheat, and other commodities have struggled in recent years, as a result of an overabundance of grain in the global marketplace. The recession has left many American farmers mired in debt, with little relief in sight.

Analysts fear that the coming years could yield the “biggest wave of farm closures since the 1980s.”

However, things may not be as bad as they seem on their face. As recently as 2013, farm incomes were seeing record highs. And interest rates remain at historically low levels.

Nevertheless, the American share of the global grain market now stands at half of what it was half a century ago.  

Tags: 
agriculture
Agribusiness

Related Content

Western Kansas farming family featured in Wall Street Journal article about struggling ag economy

By Angie Haflich Feb 10, 2017
Creative Commons CC0

A western Kansas farming family struggling to keep their fifth-generation farming operation afloat amidst a slump in corn, wheat and other commodity prices is featured in a Wall Street Journal article about the struggling farm economy.

The ongoing slump in corn, wheat and other commodity prices, caused by global oversupply, is putting many farmers in debt and in some cases, resulting in farm closures.

Farm income forecast to drop for fourth-straight year

By Feb 10, 2017
Frank Morris / Harvest Public Media

How low can it go?

That’s what many in farm country asked about the farm economy Tuesday, after the Agriculture Department forecast another plunge this year in profits for farmers.

Net farm income will fall 8.7 percent from last year’s levels, according to the year’s first forecast produced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service (ERS). If realized, that would mark the fourth-straight year of profit declines, after 2013 saw record-highs.

Center for Rural Affairs offers those interested in becoming farmers or ranchers some advice

By Angie Haflich Feb 9, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

Options are available to those interested in getting into farming or ranching.

According to the Center for Rural Affairs (CFRA), alternative crops and high value markets offer profit potential and lower risk for new farmers.

House Ag Chairman thinks Trump's move to withdraw from TPP could lead to better things for farmers

By Angie Haflich Feb 8, 2017
Creative Commons CC0

Even though many farmers are stewing over President Donald Trump’s moves to formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, House Agricultural Chairman Mike Conaway thinks Trump could get the agriculture industry a better deal.

Under conservative pressure, Trump administration may slash farm subsidies

By Feb 7, 2017
Creative Commons

Ag experts are expecting a revised farm bill this year, as a new administration takes control in Washington.

As Politico has noted, employees from the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation have begun to exert heavy influence over the young administration.

Trump's trade agenda could spell big trouble for American farmers

By Feb 2, 2017
madabandon / Flickr Creative Commons

President Trump’s trade agenda may be on a collision course with the interests of his rural voters.

A recent Vox article suggested that starting trade wars with our allies would be “a disaster for American farmers.”

The irony lies in the fact that Trump was swept into power on the votes of rural Americans—farmers and ranchers who had grown frustrated with the amount of regulation enacted by Obama’s White House.

While media touts role of Rust Belt in Trump victory, Trump should thank the Corn Belt

By Jan 6, 2017
IADA / Creative Commons

We’ve heard a lot of talk about how the Rust Belt helped Donald Trump win the presidency. But , as The Hill reports, it appears the Corn Belt may have been an even bigger help to the new president than their more industrial counterparts.

Trump's dithering on USDA nominee gives ag sector the jitters

By Dec 25, 2016
Michael Vadon / Creative Commons

Donald Trump’s search for a Secretary of Agriculture is drawing criticism from some important contingents within the ag sector. As Politico reports, it’s been six weeks since the election and Trump has yet to name his nominee for the position.

Trump spent a good deal of time during the election building a relationship with agribusiness representatives, but some of his potential choices for the USDA position have begun to fracture that relationship.