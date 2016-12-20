High Plains Public Radio

Electric trucks and in-road charging technology to be tested in Colorado

By Angie Haflich Dec 20, 2016

Credit Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

Just weeks after Anheuser-Busch took an automated semi-truck full of beer for a test run on Interstate 25 in Colorado, state officials are planning another test drive – this one, as the Wall Street Journal reports, to test electric-powered trucks and battery charging technology capable of powering electric trucks as they drive.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is currently working with infrastructure developer Aecom  Inc. to determine sites that will be used to test in-road battery charging technology – coil buried in the road - capable of powering electric trucks equipped with receiving coils, as they drive.  

Peter Kozinski, director of RoadX, a Colorado program that funds use of new technologies aimed at easing congestion and improving road safety, who was involved a couple of months ago with Anheuser-Busch and Uber Technologies Inc.’s first commercial shipment of beer by self-driving truck, said several sites in Denver are being considered for the project, including an area near Denver International Airport that is heavy with freight traffic.

The goal, according to the pilot program’s developers, is to reduce the weight of in-vehicle batteries and extend the distances that electric trucks can travel and the focus is on freight-moving because it offers a way to most dramatically impact air quality, as traditional freight-moving vehicles emit the most pollution.

Charging equipment can either be retrofit on electric vehicles or built into new trucks, but it comes at a high price, just like the technology and construction needed to outfit miles of roadway, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Tags: 
electric automobiles
commercial trucking
trucking

Related Content

Truckers and techies disagree about arrival of driverless trucking

By Angie Haflich Dec 13, 2016
Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

Truckers and those involved in autonomous vehicle technology disagree on how long it will be before driverless trucks will make their way to U.S. roadways.

Driverless Trucks, the Future of High Plains Highways?

By Angie Haflich Oct 31, 2016
agrilife.org

Could driverless trucks soon be driving along High Plains highways?