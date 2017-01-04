High Plains Public Radio

Emergency rooms in states with legalized cannabis see uptick in marijuana-related illnesses

By Angie Haflich 18 minutes ago

Credit Chuck Grimmett / Creative Commons

In states like Colorado, where cannabis is now legal, a mysterious marijuana-related illness is bringing people with symptoms of nausea, severe abdominal pain and violent vomiting to hospital emergency rooms.

As The Huffington Post reports, the illness is cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), which is linked to heavy, long-term use of marijuana, according to experts. For some reason, the nausea and vomiting that accompanies CHS can be relieved with hot showers or baths, which can serve as an important hint for physicians trying to diagnose a patient. 

According to a study from the journal Academic Emergency Medicine, emergency room diagnoses for CHS in two of Colorado’s hospitals nearly doubled since 2009, when the federal government relaxed its stance on medical marijuana. Colorado made recreational marijuana legal in 2012.

Other states where cannabis is now legal, like Washington and the District of Columbia, have also seen an uptick in CHS-related emergency room visits.

The study found that the symptoms of CHS are similar to another condition known as cyclic vomiting syndrome, and seemed to effect only those patients who had been smoking weed regularly for at least three years.

As The Inquisitr reports people who suffer from CHS make an average of seven trips to the emergency room and are hospitalized three or more times. Exacerbating the problem, many sufferers increase their weed smoking in an effort to alleviate nausea, but doing so only makes the symptoms worse.

In its most severe form, The Huffington Post reports, CHS can lead to kidney failure and the only cure seems to be ceasing marijuana use.  

Tags: 
marijuana
medical marijuana
recreational marijuana
recreational pot sales
pot arrests
Cannabis
hospitals

Related Content

Pot Arrests Increased in Western Nebraska After Colorado Legalized Marijuana

By Sep 26, 2016
AP photo

Ever since recreational pot use became legal in Colorado, marijuana arrests in western Nebraska have been climbing, reports The Lincoln Journal-Star.

How Has Pot Legalization Affected Colorado?

By Apr 26, 2016
Forbes/Shutterstock

A new report is out detailing the effects of legalized marijuana on the state of Colorado. Forbes magazine drew some conclusions from the data.

First, and most obviously, is that less criminalization means fewer criminals. This may seem obvious, but it’s a fact that’s often overlooked. Fewer pot arrests means less money spent on prisoners. That money can now be channeled toward activities with a bigger “public safety payoff.”

Kansas Takes US Veteran's Children Away Over Medical Marijuana Use

By Feb 11, 2016
Courtesy of Raymond Scwhab

Raymond Schwab, a US veteran and a native Kansan, has become a lightning rod in the interstate battle over legalized marijuana, reports The Guardian. Tensions have been running high between Colorado and neighboring states whose residents want to purchase cannabis.

Canada Could Bring in Billions by Legalizing Pot

By Feb 4, 2016
gizmodo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to legalize marijuana for recreational use, reports globalpost.com. The plan could generate up to 5 billion dollars’ worth of Canadian tax revenue, a study says. Canada’s capital of Ottawa and its provincial governments have been facing revenue crunches in the wake of falling commodity prices. So Trudeau decided to explore how much revenue could be generated from legalizing pot.

Cannabis Community Split as Hemp Oil Bill Gains Momentum

By Jan 25, 2016
Andy Marso / KHI

From the Kansas Health Institute:

Kiley Klug and Tiffanie Krentz had just finished giving emotional testimony about their children’s persistent seizures during Wednesday’s hearing on legalizing cannabis oil when Sen. Ralph Ostmeyer spoke up.

Ostmeyer, a veteran Republican legislator from a sprawling rural district in western Kansas, told the women he understood, because he has a 36-year-old daughter who was only expected to live to age 10.