High Plains Public Radio

Ethanol reduces greenhouse emissions by almost half over gasoline

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

The E Energy ethanol plant near Adams, Neb., processes about 50 million gallons of ethanol per year.
Credit Grant Gerlock / Harvest Public Media

A new U.S. government study claims ethanol is better for the environment than most scientists initially expected, boosting an industry that is a boon to Midwest farmers but challenged by many environmental groups and the oil industry.

The report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says corn-based ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent over gasoline and suggests that emissions could decline further with more no-till farming, more cover crops and better fertilizer management. (PDF) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2010 projected corn ethanol would reduce emissions by about 20 percent by 2022.

In recent years, millions of acres of pasture and forest have been plowed up to raise corn. Many environmental groups say that cancels out the greenhouse benefits of ethanol. This report argues corn ethanol bears less responsibility for that expansion.

The future of the Renewable Fuel Standard, the 2007 law that governs how much ethanol must be blended into the U.S. gasoline supply, is unclear under a President Trump. Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, Trump’s nominee to head the EPA – the agency that oversees the RFS – has criticized the RFS in the past. On the campaign trail, however, Trump generally pledged support for the ethanol industry.

Iowa is the nation’s top ethanol producing state, followed by Nebraska and Illinois.

Tags: 
ethanol
corn
corn ethanol
carbon dioxide emissions
EPA
EPA carbon emissions rules
greenhouse gases
farming
agriculture

Related Content

Farming rated as one of most dangerous jobs in the U.S.

By Angie Haflich Jan 13, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Farming is one of the most dangerous professions in the nation.

As High Plains Journal reports, the pitfalls and hazards of farming are so many and varied that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) calls it one of the most dangerous professions in the U.S.

Watch: Down times have farmers looking to cut costs

By Jack Williams Jan 9, 2017
Harvest Public Media

The federal government expected net farm income and farm profits to fall in 2016, the third-straight year of declines. That means farmers and ranchers are taking a closer look at their finances, and many aren’t very optimistic about their prospects for 2017.

USDA encourages organic farmers to participate in reimbursement program

By Angie Haflich Jan 3, 2017

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering organic producers and handlers federal reimbursement to cover the cost of organic certification.