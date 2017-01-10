Farm Bureau recognizes "Book of the Year"

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture has named its annual “Book of the Year.” As the Farm Bureau’s website reports, this year’s award goes to Eugenie Doyle for her book, Sleep Tight Farm.

The bureau noted that Doyle’s children's book is a beautifully illustrated look at a farm family preparing for winter. In the book, the family reminisces about the hard work they’ve done throughout the year. The author lives in Vermont, where she and her family operate the Last Resort Farm, an operation that grows organic berries, vegetables and hay.

Explaining her book, Doyle said, “Everyone eats. [But] in our country, relatively few people farm. . . . My book attempts to connect our smallest eaters (and those who read to them) with a working farm family.”

This is the tenth straight year the Farm Bureau has awarded a Book of the Year. The award recognizes books that accurately portray agricultural life in America.