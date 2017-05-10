Farmers and ag officials weigh in on farm bill at field hearing

By Angie Haflich 26 minutes ago

Credit Creative Commons CC0

Farmers and ag officials on hand for the Senate Agriculture Committee’s farm bill field hearing held in Michigan Saturday demanded more investment in international development, better crop insurance and a steady agricultural workforce.

As Politico reports, Senate Agriculture Chairman Pat Roberts made it clear that when they develop the 2018 farm bill, lawmakers will be forced to “do more with less.”

The Kansas Senator said while he would like to increase funding for the farm bill, lawmakers will need to find ways to save money.

Some panelists at the hearing listed crop insurance as a top reason why their farms are viable and ranking Democrat Debbie Stabenow noted that her staff is working with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to make milk eligible for crop insurance as a separate commodity from livestock, to give dairy farmers more options.

Several farmers said the Conservation Reserve Program and Environmental Quality Incentives cost-shares have helped them plant cover crops that prevent soil erosion and improve water quality.

Tags: 
farm bill
2018 farm bill

Related Content

Several groups share opposition to raising funding for 2018 farm bill

By Angie Haflich Mar 6, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The state of the farm economy is helping agricultural groups and farm-state lawmakers make their case for preserving and possibly increasing funding levels in the 2018 farm bill but some last week argued against it.

As Politico reports, the Heritage Foundation, the Environmental Working Group and Taxpayers for Common Sense argued that the current downturn in an inherently cyclical market shouldn’t be used to maintain the status quo on farm policy.

Moran's memo: A farm crisis in the High Plains

By U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran Feb 21, 2017
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas

As a resident of the community, I was pleased to learn that Manhattan, Kansas, is set to host the first Senate Agriculture Committee farm bill hearing – a fitting location chosen by my colleague Chairman Pat Roberts to kick off formal discussions on the challenges and opportunities in authorizing our next farm bill.

Farm income forecast to drop for fourth-straight year

By Feb 10, 2017
Frank Morris / Harvest Public Media

How low can it go?

That’s what many in farm country asked about the farm economy Tuesday, after the Agriculture Department forecast another plunge this year in profits for farmers.

Net farm income will fall 8.7 percent from last year’s levels, according to the year’s first forecast produced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service (ERS). If realized, that would mark the fourth-straight year of profit declines, after 2013 saw record-highs.

Under conservative pressure, Trump administration may slash farm subsidies

By Feb 7, 2017
Creative Commons

Ag experts are expecting a revised farm bill this year, as a new administration takes control in Washington.

As Politico has noted, employees from the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation have begun to exert heavy influence over the young administration.

Roberts: First farm bill hearing to be held in Kansas

By Kansas Agland Jan 30, 2017
Sandra J. Milburn / The Hutchinson News

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The nation's first farm bill hearing will take place in Kansas.

Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, and ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan announced the hearing on the 2018 farm bill Wednesday.

According to a press release from the committee, the hearing will be Feb. 23 at McCain Auditorium on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan.