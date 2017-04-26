Farmers in southwest Kansas taking proactive steps to conserve water

By Jason Probst 2 hours ago

Across much of the western part of the state, conversations are happening about what to do about the future of water.

It’s an overdue conversation in an area that relies heavily on the declining reserves of the Ogallala Aquifer for its economic prosperity. In some areas, the decline of the aquifer has been dramatic – with the water level dropping more than 70 to 80 feet in some parts of Kearny and Finney Counties.

The concern has brought people together to talk about an option that has shown promise in Sheridan and Thomas Counties, after organizers there launched in 2013 a 99-square mile Local Enhanced Management Area that has stabilized water levels.

Under a LEMA, local water users agree to self-imposed restrictions that are “enhanced” beyond restrictions in place by the local groundwater management districts, or the state.

In Thomas and Sheridan Counties, users agreed to reduce their water use by 20 percent over five years.

The program there has been successful enough, local stakeholders will seek to renew the structure.

The issue of water, particularly in western Kansas, is critical and these conversations are likewise important.

On the issue of water, Gov. Sam Brownback deserves credit for spearheading initiatives to bring the topic to the fore, and launching an effort to gather information and concerns from throughout the state. Likewise, the local leaders who have taken the courageous steps to raise questions about the value and cost of a decades’ old mentality that water, essentially, is a limitless resource, play an important role in developing sustainable solutions for the future.

“This small group of farmers is just trying to get the conversation started,” said Troy Dumler, manager of the Garden City Company, which is involved in the LEMA conversation. “I think, from our point of view, you don’t want to say 10 years down the road ‘I wish we would have discussed this 10 years ago.’ “

Encour-agingly, a meeting Wednesday revealed support for the formation of a LEMA and its efforts to reduce water usage and extend the life of the aquifer.

Hopefully, the conversations about preservation continue, along with sound work to implement ideas to prolong the aquifer’s useful life, will continue.

Tools like LEMA serve the overall good of the region, while allowing local users – who have a vested interest in the aquifer’s use and preservation – to pre-empt harsher regulations once later on, when the resource has possibly been depleted beyond repair.

Jason Probst, for The Hutchinson News editorial board

Ogallala Aquifer

Related Content

Trying to rein in water use: With their wells declining, Finney farmers look for answers with LEMA

By Apr 18, 2017

Dwane Roth knows the worth of water. 

Peering 20 years into the future, the Finney County farmer can see the outcome clearly if nothing changes.

“The Discovery Channel will be out here doing a documentary on us,” he said, adding the synopsis would be “ ‘What the hell were you guys thinking?’ “

With his water levels declining, Roth wants to make sure there is water for the next generation, including his nephews who all recently returned to the farm.

“We are going to have to do something if we want to continue irrigating,” Roth said.

Full Circle or Not

By Susan Stover Mar 20, 2017
SUSAN STOVER

Who owns the water, who speaks for future generations’ right to water and what comes after the Ogallala aquifer is gone? William Ashworth raises these questions in his book, Ogallala Blue, the High Plains Public Radio community read, as he ponders what a “post-Ogallala economy” will look like.

We likely won’t recognize the day when the High Plains states enter a “post-Ogallala economy,” as adjustments happen continually. Some changes are triggered when individual wells fail, producers age and get out of farming, or low commodity prices force hard decisions.  Other changes are being made by people with vision and opportunities to adjust their businesses to a long-term reality of less available water.  

Honest Questions

By Jonathan Baker Mar 17, 2017
JONATHAN BAKER / Canyon, Texas

I’m Jonathan Baker, a writer in Canyon, Texas, and I’ve been asked to talk a little bit about Ogallala Blue by William Ashworth, the latest selection in the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club. The book concerns the Ogallala Aquifer, the vast body of groundwater that exists beneath the feet of High Plains residents and is sometimes referred to as an “underground ocean,” though it’s more akin to a sponge made of permeable rock and silt.

Oklahoma approves new rules to replenish aquifers

By Mar 8, 2017
Logan Layden / StateImpact Oklahoma

Oklahoma is looking to store water underground, in hopes of staving off future catastrophe.

Will we be here when the river returns?

By Max McCoy Mar 3, 2017
MAX McCOY / Emporia, Kansas

I’m hiking down a dry riverbed on a cold morning in winter, and with each step my boots make a sharp sound in the gravel. This is Cimarron Crossing, where travelers along the Santa Fe Trail had a serious choice: They could continue up the Arkansas River on the mountain route, which would take them to Bent’s Old Fort and then south over the Raton pass. Or, they could choose the middle crossing. They might ford the river here, or at points nearby, and follow the Cimarron Route, which was shorter but had less water and poorer grass, often called “The Waterscrape.” Neither route was easy, and the consequences of a bad choice could mean hardship or even death.