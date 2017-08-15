Farmers Like Trump But Worry About The Farm Bill

By Angie Haflich 2 minutes ago

A new Farm Futures survey, as Politico reports, has found that 55 percent of farmers would give President Donald Trump an “A” or “B” if they were assigning a grade to him on domestic issues. 

The survey of 1,200 growers found that farmers are mostly good with the Trump administration’s domestic policies so far.

Forty nine percent said they would give Trump an "A" or "B" on agriculture issues, but about 76 percent of those surveyed agreed that they are worried that the next farm bill “will not provide an adequate safety net” for their farms.

39 percent of those surveyed listed the farm bill as their number one priority, ahead of tax reform, cutting back on government spending, increasing infrastructure spending, and regulatory reform.

86 percent of respondents said that Trump’s actions to reduce regulation would be good for their farms. Find more on the survey from Farm Futures here.

2018 farm bill
Pat Roberts

Farmers and ag officials weigh in on farm bill at field hearing

By Angie Haflich May 10, 2017
Farmers and ag officials on hand for the Senate Agriculture Committee’s farm bill field hearing held in Michigan Saturday demanded more investment in international development, better crop insurance and a steady agricultural workforce.

As Politico reports, Senate Agriculture Chairman Pat Roberts made it clear that when they develop the 2018 farm bill, lawmakers will be forced to “do more with less.”

Several groups share opposition to raising funding for 2018 farm bill

By Angie Haflich Mar 6, 2017
The state of the farm economy is helping agricultural groups and farm-state lawmakers make their case for preserving and possibly increasing funding levels in the 2018 farm bill but some last week argued against it.

As Politico reports, the Heritage Foundation, the Environmental Working Group and Taxpayers for Common Sense argued that the current downturn in an inherently cyclical market shouldn’t be used to maintain the status quo on farm policy.

Roberts: First farm bill hearing to be held in Kansas

By Kansas Agland Jan 30, 2017
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The nation's first farm bill hearing will take place in Kansas.

Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, and ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan announced the hearing on the 2018 farm bill Wednesday.

According to a press release from the committee, the hearing will be Feb. 23 at McCain Auditorium on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan.