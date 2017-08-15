Farmers Like Trump But Worry About The Farm Bill

A new Farm Futures survey, as Politico reports, has found that 55 percent of farmers would give President Donald Trump an “A” or “B” if they were assigning a grade to him on domestic issues.

The survey of 1,200 growers found that farmers are mostly good with the Trump administration’s domestic policies so far.

Forty nine percent said they would give Trump an "A" or "B" on agriculture issues, but about 76 percent of those surveyed agreed that they are worried that the next farm bill “will not provide an adequate safety net” for their farms.

39 percent of those surveyed listed the farm bill as their number one priority, ahead of tax reform, cutting back on government spending, increasing infrastructure spending, and regulatory reform.

86 percent of respondents said that Trump’s actions to reduce regulation would be good for their farms. Find more on the survey from Farm Futures here.