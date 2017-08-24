Federal Judge Blocks Texas From Enforcing Controversial Voter ID Law

Texas was blocked by a federal judge Wednesday from enforcing its revamped voter ID law.

As The New York Times reports, Federal Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos ruled Wednesday that the law did not go far enough and perpetuated discrimination against black and Hispanic voters.

Ramos previously ruled that the original law, passed in 2011, was intended to discriminate against blacks and Hispanics. The law required voters provide one of seven forms of government-issued photo identification, like a driver’s license or passport, before casting a ballot.

The revamped law allowed voters to show easier-to-obtain identification, like a utility bill, but in her ruling, Ramos said voters were still unable to show state or federal employee ID cards under the law.

Because those who lack the accepted forms of identification were “subjected to separate voting obstacles and procedures,” Ramos wrote, “Senate Bill 5’s methodology remains discriminatory because it imposes burdens disproportionately on blacks and Latinos.”

Related Content

Texas’s amended Voter ID law not good enough, opponents say

By Jun 11, 2017
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed a law that supposedly defangs the state’s controversial Voter ID law, the nation’s most stringent such law.

But, as The Texas Tribune reports, opponents of the former law aren’t backing down, saying instead that the new law does nothing to fix the old law’s discrimination—nor does it absolve Texas Republican lawmakers of their effort to disenfranchise minority voters.

Gov. Abbott signs law easing Texas voter ID law requirements

By Jun 5, 2017
Late last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into a law a bill that loosens restrictions on the state’s controversial voter ID law.

Federal judge rules Texas voter ID law discriminatory

By Angie Haflich Apr 13, 2017
A federal judge has ruled, for the second time, that Texas lawmakers intentionally discriminated against Latino and black voters in passing a strict voter identification law in 2011.

As The Texas Tribune reports, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos ruled Monday that Texas did not meet its burden in proving that legislators passed the nation’s strictest photo ID law – Senate Bill 14 – without knowingly targeting minority voters.

Feds order Kobach to reveal documents he showed to Trump

By Apr 6, 2017
A Federal judge has ordered Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to produce documents he showed to President Donald Trump in a private meeting.

As The Kansas City Star reports, Kobach was asked by the White House to outline a plan to overhaul the Department of Homeland Security. The district court in Kansas City, Kansas, has requested to see the documents, to determine whether they’re relevant to an ongoing Kansas Voter I.D. lawsuit.

Texas Senate adjusts Voter ID law to meet Federal ruling

By Mar 28, 2017
The upper chamber of the Texas Legislature has approved a series of changes to the state’s controversial photo voter ID law, to bring the legislation in line with a federal ruling, reports The Houston Chronicle.

Last year an appeals court declared that Republican legislators intentionally enacted the law to discriminate toward minorities. This week the GOP-led Senate voted 21-10 to approve the changes ordered by the Feds.

Kobach Appears In Federal Court For Deposition

By Aug 4, 2017

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is also vice chairing a presidential commission on elections, was due in federal court Thursday morning to give a deposition in an ongoing voter registration case.

Kobach: Good On Trump For Supporting Americans Over 'Aliens'

By Aug 3, 2017

The morning he was due in federal court to give a deposition in an ongoing voter registration case, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach tweeted his support for President Trump’s proposal to curb legal immigration.

Trump announced Tuesday a plan to limit legal immigration to highly skilled workers able to pay their own way. Kobach, who is the vice chair of a White House commission on election integrity, praised the president for placing the interests of Americans ahead of “the aliens.”

Kansas, Missouri Voices Clash In Debate Over Voting Rules

By Jul 31, 2017

The president’s advisory commission on election integrity has heightened talk about voting issues and election security. Two of the loudest voices in the discussion come from Kansas and Missouri, and they’re clashing over the issue.

Former Democratic Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander crossed the border and stopped recently in Douglas County, Kansas. He aimed some of his comments at Republican Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Kander has been touring and talking voting policies, and he believes some of the rules pushed by Kobach are a bad idea.

No Evidence Colorado Voters Who Canceled Registrations Were Ineligible

By Angie Haflich Jul 27, 2017
The number of Colorado voters who have canceled their registrations since President Donald Trump’s election integrity commission, headed by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, requested voter information earlier this month, is now up to 5,000.

As The Denver Post reports, there is no evidence that any were ineligible to vote.

ACLU Wants Changes To Voter Registration Information On Kansas Secretary of State Website

By Jul 20, 2017

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas says wording on a state website might leave voters confused about whether they’re eligible to cast a ballot. The group wants Secretary of State Kris Kobach to make changes.

At issue is information about Kansas’ requirement that new voters prove their citizenship with a document such as a birth certificate or passport. Court rulings say that requirement currently doesn’t apply to people who register to vote at the Department of Motor Vehicles or use the federal voter registration form.