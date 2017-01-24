High Plains Public Radio

Federal judge postpones defunding of Planned Parenthood in Texas

By 33 minutes ago

Credit American Life League / Flickr Creative Commons

This weekend, Texas had plans to block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds in the state. But that plan was blocked late last week by a federal judge, who postponed the ruling on whether the women’s health care provider should be removed from Medicaid coverage.

The funding ouster was initially planned for this past Saturday the 21st. But, as Texas Monthly reports, a federal court now says Planned Parenthood can continue to receive funding until Feb. 21st, while the court deliberates further.

Republican lawmakers have vowed to shut down any government funding for Planned Parenthood, citing secretly recorded videos purportedly showing Planned Parenthood officials discussing the sale of fetal parts. The funding cuts are still being pushed despite the fact that Planned Parenthood was cleared of any wrongdoing by a Harris County grand jury last year.

In court last week, Federal Judge Sam Sparks called Texas’s fixation with the videos “baloney.”

Planned Parenthood insists that removing the group from Medicaid would have “devastating consequences” on poor Texas women who rely on the clinics for healthcare. At Planned Parenthood and other women's clinics, no federal or state money goes toward abortion services, but is instead used for traditional healthcare.

Tags: 
Planned Parenthood
women's health

Related Content

Can West Texas provide an isolated experiment for what happens when Planned Parenthood is defunded?

By Jan 19, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The Trump administration and the GOP-controlled congress have pledged to defund Planned Parenthood this year.

As The Guardian reports, West Texas may offer a cautionary tale about what happens when the government defunds the nation’s largest women’s healthcare provider.

Texas removes Planned Parenthood from Medicaid funding

By Dec 22, 2016
Flickr Creative Commons

After more than a year of threats, Texas is officially kicking Planned Parenthood out of its Medicaid program.

As The Dallas Morning News reports, the $3 million in Medicaid reimbursements the organization received in 2015 will be cancelled next month.

In Wake of Trump Victory, Texas Proposes Radical Abortion Legislation

By Nov 18, 2016
pulseheadlines.com

Conservative Texas lawmakers have seen hope in the election of Donald Trump when it comes to abortion legislation.

As The Daily Beast reports, in the wake of Trump’s election, Texas Republicans have filed multiple bills banning abortions. The laws are being decried by critics as a bridge too far, even by Texas standards.

U.S. Is Only Developed Country With Rising Maternal Death Rate

By Aug 23, 2016
Huffington Post

Yesterday HPPR reported on how pregnancy-related deaths in Texas doubled in the year after the state cut funding to women’s health programs. Now, as the Huffington Post reports, Texas is just an extreme snapshot of the United States’ bigger maternal mortality problem.

After Texas Slashed Women's Health Funding, Pregnancy-Related Deaths Doubled

By Aug 22, 2016
Illusive Photography / Flickr Creative Commons

Five years ago Texas slashed funding for Planned Parenthood and women’s health programs. That same year, a new study shows, the state experienced a sudden and dramatic spike in pregnancy-related deaths.