FHSU alumni commit $5 million for new student success center

Fort Hays State University will soon have a new addition, thanks to the generosity of two former students.

As Fort Hays State University News reports, Richard and Dolores Fischli recently committed $5 million to build a center for student success on the university campus – a facility that will be a convenient one-stop-shop for students to access academic, medical and mental health support.

Joey Linn, vice president of student affairs, said the goal of the center is to increase retention and graduation rates.

The center will be a three-story building attached to the Memorial Union and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. Other services offered will also include academic advising, career exploration, free tutoring and student health.

The Fischlis, long-time educators themselves, attended Fort Hays State University, where they each earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. The couple taught in the Los Angeles Unified School District before moving back to Logan, Kansas when they retired.