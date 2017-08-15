First Case Of Equine West Nile Virus For 2017 Reported In Colorado

By Angie Haflich 7 minutes ago

Credit Wikipedia

The Colorado Department of Agriculture is reporting the state’s first confirmed case of equine West Nile Virus.

As The Prowers Journal reports, a horse in Larimer County was diagnosed with the virus earlier this month.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture is reminding horse owners that even horses that have been vaccinated in past years need annual booster shots. Horses that have not been vaccinated need the two-shot vaccinations series within a three to four week period.

The CDA also recommends that horse owners reduce the mosquito populations and their possible breeding areas to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Recommendations include removing stagnant water sources, keeping animals inside during the bugs’ feeding times, which are typically early in the morning and evening, and using mosquito repellents.

“Strict insect control is an important factor to inhibit the transmission of West Nile Virus. I encourage livestock owners to keep an eye out for standing water for mosquito populations,” said State Veterinarian, Dr. Keith Roehr.

