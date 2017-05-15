Foster Care Task Force Gets Initial OK From Kansas House

By 52 minutes ago
Originally published on May 12, 2017 12:15 pm

The Kansas House gave preliminary approval Friday to a bill creating a task force that will recommend improvements to the foster care system.

The House Children and Seniors Committee passed the bill in March after collecting testimony from foster parents, law enforcement officials and child welfare advocates. Many of those who testified expressed concerns about social worker caseloads and lack of coordination in the system. 

Rep. Linda Gallagher, a Lenexa Republican and the committee’s vice chairwoman, said she hopes the task force will come up with solutions that state officials can put into action.

“The task force ... is intended not just to issue another report that will go on the shelf,” she said.

Officials with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, which oversees the foster care system, had raised concerns the state could lose up to $48 million in federal funding if the task force’s “corrective action plan” forced changes that contradicted federal requirements. 

But earlier this week the House committee adjusted the bill so that the task force’s recommendations wouldn’t be binding unless the Legislature endorsed them. It also changed the list of task force members to include representatives from DCF and its two foster care contractors, KVC Health Systems and Saint Francis Community Services.

DCF Secretary Phyllis Gilmore said the agency would welcome review of the foster care system, which Kansas privatized 20 years ago.

“We welcome any and all ideas to improve the child welfare system, as long as there is no conflict that could potentially jeopardize the agency’s federal funding,” she said in a Friday afternoon email.

If the House passes the bill on final action, it will go to the Senate for a vote on whether to concur. If the Senate doesn’t agree, it could go to a conference committee.

Meg Wingerter is a reporter for the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio and KMUW covering health, education and politics. You can reach her on Twitter @MegWingerter. Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished at no cost with proper attribution and a link back to kcur.org.

Tags: 
foster care
foster parents

Related Content

Texas measure would allow religious adoption agencies to reject Muslim, gay, or atheist parents

By May 8, 2017
Elizabeth Brockway / Daily Beast

A new Texas bill could allow adoption agencies to reject potential new parents based on their religion or sexual orientation, CNN reports.

Lawmakers insist their bill does not amount to discrimination, however, because the measure requires that the rejected applicants be given choices from other agencies than the one that rejected them.

Kansas Agency Says Foster Care Oversight Committee Would Jeopardize $48M In Federal Funds

By May 4, 2017

A bill to increase oversight of the Kansas foster care system hit a snag after state officials said its wording could jeopardize millions in federal funding.

The bill would create an interim oversight committee that would study problems in the state’s foster care system and submit a corrective action plan to the Kansas Legislature. The House Committee on Children and Seniors approved the bill in March, but it still must pass the full House and Senate.

Legislators Seek Plan For Improvements To Kansas Foster Care System

By Mar 22, 2017

Kansas has plenty of reports on problems in its foster care system but needs a plan to fix them, according to members of a House committee.

The House Children and Seniors Committee voted Tuesday to create a foster care task force that will present a plan for improvements to the foster care system by January.

Rep. Jarrod Ousley, a Merriam Democrat, said the state needs to do more than study the foster care system.

“This task force is not for oversight. It’s for corrective action,” he said.

Study: Oklahoma's foster-care abuse numbers are the worst in America

By Feb 21, 2017
jeffsmallwood / Flickr Creative Commons

While Texas has garnered national news for its poor treatment of foster kids, Oklahoma has quietly been amassing a far more troubling record.

As The Tulsa World reports, a report has found that Oklahoma had more cases of foster-care abuse and neglect in 2015 than any other state.

Texas foster care advocates clash with privatization supporters

By Feb 4, 2017
Astrid Westvang / Creative Commons

In Texas, foster care providers have clashed with court judges over a senator’s proposal to privatize foster care.

As The Dallas Morning News reports, the debate centers around whether private contractors in Texas should be allowed to completely take over supervision of abused and neglected children.