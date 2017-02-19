Garden City and Amarillo residents take part in "Day without immigrants" movement

Citizens of Garden City, Kansas and Amarillo, Texas participated in yesterday’s “Day without immigrants” protest, intended to showcase the role immigrants play in the national economy.

As The Garden City Telegram reports, the absentee rates at Garden City public schools and nearby Tyson Fresh Meats, were larger than usual, with 18.5 percent of the district’s 7.713 students absent. Tyson did not provide specific numbers.

Some local businesses closed as well, including La Estrella and Golden Corral.

According to Myhighplains.com, Amarillo’s version of the movement included the closure of a dental clinic, several restaurants, an ice cream parlor and several businesses.