Garden City and Amarillo residents take part in "Day without immigrants" movement

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

Credit NY - http://nyphotographic.com/

Citizens of Garden City, Kansas and Amarillo, Texas participated in yesterday’s “Day without immigrants” protest, intended to showcase the role immigrants play in the national economy.

As The Garden City Telegram reports, the absentee rates at Garden City public schools and nearby Tyson Fresh Meats, were larger than usual, with 18.5 percent of the district’s 7.713 students absent. Tyson did not provide specific numbers.

Some local businesses closed as well, including La Estrella and Golden Corral.

According to Myhighplains.com, Amarillo’s version of the movement included the closure of a dental clinic, several restaurants, an ice cream parlor and several businesses.

Tags: 
Immigrants
immigration
illegal immigrants
illegal immigration

Several arrested in southwest Kansas as part of national immigration crackdown

By Angie Haflich Feb 15, 2017
Creative Commons

Several people were arrested in southwest Kansas last week as part of the national immigration crackdown that netted more than 600 arrests by immigration authorities.

As The Wichita Eagle reports, 31 of the more than 600 people arrested by immigration authorities last week were picked up in Kansas, about three-quarters of which were picked up in southwestern Kansas, near Dodge City, Garden City and Liberal. Nearly all were citizens of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador or Mexico.

Finney County removed from sanctuary county list

By Angie Haflich Feb 14, 2017
NY - http://nyphotographic.com/

Finney County Kansas has been removed from a list categorizing it as a sanctuary county

As the Garden City Telegram reports, the Center for Immigration Studies has officially removed Finney County from its list of sanctuary territories after a concerted effort by Sheriff Kevin Bascue and County Administrator Randy Partington.

Trump to strip federal funds from several "sanctuary" cities and counties

By Angie Haflich Jan 27, 2017
NY - http://nyphotographic.com/

Several Kansas counties could be impacted if President Donald Trump pulls federal funding away from what the Center for Immigration Studies refers to as sanctuary counties.

According to KWCH , six counties in Kansas are considered sanctuary counties by the Center for Immigration Studies - Finney, Butler, Harvey, Johnson, Sedgwick and Shawnee counties.

Immigrant advocates gearing up to help protect undocumented immigrants under Trump administration

By Angie Haflich Jan 18, 2017
NY - http://nyphotographic.com/

Immigrant advocates are formulating a plan to deal with if and when Donald Trump’s administration executes his deportation strategy.

According to The Guardian, one such resistance movement in Austin, Texas, centers on a reverend ready to create a physical barrier between undocumented immigrants and immigration enforcement agencies.