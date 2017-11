Thanks so much to a trio of Nashville darlings, Szlachetka & Granville Automatic, for stopping by High Plains Morning today!

Find out more about their music and forthcoming albums by clicking on their names.

And if you're in the Amarillo area, go see them at Bar Z Winery tonight (11/16/17) in Canyon, TX. If you missed their interview and live, in-studio performance, click the link below.