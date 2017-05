On today's Growing on the High Plains, we'll discuss one of my favorite -- and fleeting -- garden guests: English peas.

When young, they're tender and refined, boasting a fresh sweetness few vegetables can match. (And in our house, given that they're one of my husband's most anticipated arrivals, they never last long.)

Growing peas on the High Plains can be a bit tricky, but if you follow these pointers, you'll have a light crop of these pretty pods at your nimble fingertips each year.