Growing on the High Plains: May Day Mayhem

If April showers are supposed to bring May flowers, what will our May blizzard bring?

On today's Growing on the High Plains, I thought I'd address the recent 14-inch snow storm that dealt our region a wintery wallop. I can imagine that I was not the only gardener sent scrambling indoors, rummaging for supplies to erect makeshift shelters for our supple Spring planting. From a sturdy shelterbelt to a mess of brittle limbs and litter, the High Plains witnessed a Spring surprise that left us as confused as the shrubbery. But despite below-freezing temperatures, I was pleased that some of the strong survived -- including us!