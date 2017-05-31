Related Programs: 
Growing on the High Plains
High Plains Morning

Growing on the High Plains: May Day Mayhem

By 27 minutes ago

Prairie blizzard in the middle of May?

If April showers are supposed to bring May flowers, what will our May blizzard bring? 

On today's Growing on the High Plains, I thought I'd address the recent 14-inch snow storm that dealt our region a wintery wallop. I can imagine that I was not the only gardener sent scrambling indoors, rummaging for supplies to erect makeshift shelters for our supple Spring planting. From a sturdy shelterbelt to a mess of brittle limbs and litter, the High Plains witnessed a Spring surprise that left us as confused as the shrubbery. But despite below-freezing temperatures, I was pleased that some of the strong survived -- including us!

 

Tags: 
Growing on the High Plains
High Plains Morning
snow
shelterbelt