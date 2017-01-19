Growing on the High Plains: No Dirt, Don't Hurt

You've probably seen these curious little creatures before—perhaps on the periphery at a plant shops, woven into an indoor "green wall," or possibly dangling from an overhead glass orb at a specialty gift boutique.

Quite alien in appearance, these tropical treasures are called tillandsias, but you might better know them as "air plants."

Today on Growing on the High Plains, I'll tell you about these fascinating, self-sufficient, low-maintenance little wonders. You'll learn how they thrive without soil, how much water is enough, and how best to "break off a pup."