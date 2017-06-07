Growing on the High Plains: Planters with a Plan

While our region is known for its vast plains and wide open spaces, it's not uncommon for gardeners to experience space constraints from time to time.

Apartments, duplexes, dorms, and other compact residential areas, especially in concentrated urban dwellings, often pose a challenge for those dedicated to nurturing plant life. However, any dedicated green thumb can overcome tight quarters by thoughtfully planning out their planters and designing a successful container garden. On this week's Growing on the High Plains, I'll offer up some tips and tricks for those interested in plotting out their patio pots, fire escape foliage, window sill succulents, and balcony blooms.