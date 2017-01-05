Growing on the High Plains: Resolutions for 2017

As we embark on a New Year, it's hard to resist pondering the corrections we'd like to make moving forward. It's no surprise that "getting in shape" inevitably tops the list of most resolutions.

On today's Growing on the High Plains, I'd like to recommend the perfect activity for 2017: GARDENING! Not only does it get your body moving, which helps with circulation, blood pressure, and flexibility, it also keeps your mind active, allows for heaping helpings of fresh air, and helps burn off those holiday pounds. Are you ready for the best part? If you work hard throughout the year, you're likely to get countless healthy meals out of it!