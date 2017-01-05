High Plains Public Radio
Growing on the High Plains: Resolutions for 2017

Make GARDENING your 2017 workout!

As we embark on a New Year, it's hard to resist pondering the corrections we'd like to make moving forward. It's no surprise that "getting in shape" inevitably tops the list of most resolutions.

On today's Growing on the High Plains, I'd like to recommend the perfect activity for 2017: GARDENING! Not only does it get your body moving, which helps with circulation, blood pressure, and flexibility, it also keeps your mind active, allows for heaping helpings of fresh air, and helps burn off those holiday pounds. Are you ready for the best part? If you work hard throughout the year, you're likely to get countless healthy meals out of it!  

Study: Older Americans Don't Move Enough

By Sep 21, 2016
Elizabeth Renstrom / TIME

Almost a third of older Americans simply aren’t moving enough, a recent TIME article reports.

According to a new study, 28 percent of people over the age 50 are too sedentary. In fact, more than half of baby boomers don’t do any exercise at all. That’s despite the unquestionable and widely known health benefits of exercise.