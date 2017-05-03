Happy Hour POP-UP Folk Show @ HPPR Studio (Amarillo)

High Plains Public Radio is thrilled to present THREE AMAZING FOLK MUSICIANS, live at the HPPR Studio - Amarillo (104 SW 6th Ave., Basement).

This exclusive, first-ever pop-up showcase features three Oklahoma-based folk singers: LEVI PARHAM, LAUREN BARTH, & JESSE AYCOCK!

HAPPY HOUR! Tuesday, May 9TH ~ 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM CDT ~ HPPR Studios – Amarillo (104 SW 6th Ave., Basement)

We'll have popcorn, soda pop, chips and salsa -- and you're welcome to bring your own treats.

Suggested donation is $15.

Come and hang out! We'll all enjoy this Tuesday night HAPPY HOUR with LIVE MUSIC, hosted by HPPR! QUESTIONS? Call our studio at 806.367.9088 or email us at events@hppr.org. Seating is limited, so RSVP online NOW!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Check out these incredible musicians ! ***See Levi perform "Extraordinary Times" live in Nashville.***Watch Lauren's live backyard performance of "Nightsun."***Dig on this solo Jesse Aycock performance from "This Land Presents."