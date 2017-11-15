Harvest’s Done, But Deciding What To Do About Dicamba Isn’t

By Kristofor Husted 3 minutes ago
Originally published on November 11, 2017 4:33 am

In the hopes of not repeating a problematic year for soybean crops, farmers across the U.S. are deciding how best to protect their crops and their livelihood next year from drift damage caused by the weed killer dicamba.

The chemical has been blamed for 3.6 million acres of damaged soybeans in 2017 alone, according to University of Missouri weed specialist Kevin Bradley. With that in mind, many in the industry expect more farmers to purchase Xtend soybean seeds, Monsanto’s dicamba-resistant product, for the 2018 growing season.

“If they're aware that someone close to them is going to spray dicamba, sometimes their choice to buy Xtend soybeans is just for that reason in itself just so they can reduce the chances of getting any kind of injury as a result of it,” according to one Missouri farmer who was a victim of dicamba drift.

He spoke with Harvest Public Media on condition of anonymity because he also sells seeds, and is worried that talking about dicamba will have repercussions for his business and his relationship with chemical and seed companies like BASF and Monsanto.

“I know there’s been touchy subjects over the years, but this is probably one that certainly sticks out in my mind just because we’ve had drift issues for years on other products, but I haven’t seen it get to the volume that we’re hearing about today,” he says.

In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency approved dicamba, a synthetic solution, for farmers wrestling with weeds like Palmer amaranth and waterhemp that are growing resistant to traditional pesticides. When sprayed, dicamba can drift from fields where the soybean plants have been genetically modified to withstand dicamba onto neighboring fields or orchards where the crops haven’t been genetically engineered to survive that pesticide.

Since its approval, more than 2,700 official investigations in 25 states have been launched into drift damage. In Missouri alone, there were 375 drift complaints this year, with 310 of those possibly dealing with dicamba. Last year, the state saw 97 drift complaints; 27 possibly involved dicamba.

In response to this year’s crop damage, the EPA put forth stricter limitations on when and how farmers can spray dicamba.

Weed scientists at universities across the country say the chemical wasn’t properly vetted and pushed to market too quickly. But Monsanto says the product is tremendously successful and user error is to blame for drift damage.

“I've been around forever and I've never seen an issue like this where if there was a problem it would be shut down immediately,” Lyndon Brush, a crop consultant in Missouri, says.

He adds that many farmers are waiting to see whether states add extra restrictions.

Arkansas, which has seen the most damage, temporarily banned dicamba usage during the summer (as did Missouri). The state also is looking at instituting a cutoff date for spraying dicamba for next year, a restriction that Monsanto is challenging. And Arkansas’ plant board also voted Nov. 8 to ban the use of the weed killer entirely, though the state legislature has final say. 

“They need to do something because they cannot continue to have the number of claims that they are having because of one product,” Brush says.

Regardless of what states do, more farmers will plant Xtend seeds, Bradley says.

“Some of it is going to go up just because there's people that have been injured two years in a row or one year and just say I can’t live through that again,” Bradley says.

Even Monsanto expects to fill half of the U.S. soybean seed demand for 2018 40 million acres of dicamba-tolerant crops, double what was planted this year. That could lead to more dicamba being sprayed, but it won’t necessarily mean more drift damage, Bradley says, at least for soybeans.

Other crops, like peaches, could be vulnerable.

“The soybeans may start fading into the background because there's more and more people adopting the technology,” he says. “So there's not going to be as many cases, but ... that doesn't speak to the trees or the vegetables or any of the other things.”

What happens to those crops could be key to how the EPA proceeds with dicamba after the 2018 growing season, when the chemical is up for revaluation.

Follow Kris on Twitter: @krishusted

Copyright 2017 Harvest Public Media. To see more, visit Harvest Public Media.

Tags: 
Dicamba

Related Content

Dicamba Labeling To Change For 2018 Growing Season, EPA Says

By Oct 16, 2017

There will be new restrictions on the weed killer dicamba for the 2018 growing season, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says.

The broadly defined restrictions, similar to what the state of Missouri imposed over the summer, were announced Friday in a news release. The EPA says it reached an agreement with agriculture giants Monsanto, BASF and DuPont on ways to tamp down on dicamba drift, which has been blamed for destroying or damaging millions of acres of crops in the United States.

Weed Killer Dicamba Eyed In Oak Tree Damage Across Iowa, Illinois And Tennessee

By editor Oct 12, 2017

As soybean and cotton farmers across the Midwest and South continue to see their crops ravaged from the weed killer dicamba, new complaints have pointed to the herbicide as a factor in widespread damage to oak trees.

Monsanto and BASF, two of agriculture’s largest seed and pesticide providers, released versions of the dicamba this growing season. The new versions came several months after Monsanto released its latest cotton and soybean seeds genetically engineered to resist dicamba in 2016. Since then, farmers across the Midwest and South have blamed drift from dicamba for ruining millions of acres of soybeans and cotton produced by older versions of seeds.

Now, complaints have emerged that the misuse of dicamba may be responsible for damage to oak trees in Iowa, Illinois and Tennessee.

Arkansas Poised To Ban Dicamba Weedkiller

By Jeremy Bernfeld Sep 25, 2017

Regulators in Arkansas have proposed to effectively ban farmers from using a controversial weedkiller produced by Monsanto that is thought to be destroying crops after drifting in the wind.

The Arkansas State Plant Board proposed a ban on using the herbicide dicamba on cotton and soybeans from April 16 to October 31, essentially the entire growing season. (PDF)

Dicamba Has Been Around For Years. Why Would It Now Be Causing Problems?

By Sep 8, 2017

The herbicide dicamba is thought to have been the culprit in more than 3 million acres of damaged soybeans across the country, destroying plants and leaving farmers out millions of dollars in crops.

The chemical has been in use for decades, so why is it today apparently causing farms so much damage?

Dicamba Damage Estimate Tops 2.5 Million Acres

By Jul 26, 2017

Hundreds of Midwest farmers are complaining of damage to their crops allegedly caused by the herbicide dicamba. The total number of damaged acres may come to more than 2.5 million acres, according to data compiled by a University of Missouri researcher.

Most of the damage has been found in the Midwest and South, with complaints of more than 850,000 damaged acres in Arkansas and more than 300,000 damaged acres in both Missouri and Illinois.