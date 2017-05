This week on High Plains Outdoors, Luke visits with his friend Larry Weishuhn (Mr. Whitetail) about the first few weeks of a whitetail fawn's life.

Larry Weishuhn (Mr. Whitetail) talks to Luke about how a mother deer will conceal her young and the point at which they are most vulnerable to predators such as coyotes and bobcats.

Larry hosts his TV show "Trailing the Hunters Moon" on the Sportsman's Channel and is one of the most popular and visible of outdoor personalities.