High Plains Outdoors: Fishing For Blue Catfish

On this week’s High Plains Outdoors, Luke talks to guide David Hanson about fishing for blue catfish at Lake Tawakoni in Texas.

November marks the beginning of trophy blue catfish season on many lakes. Guide David Hanson says about the time the whitetail deer begin their annual rut, the big blue catfish turn on at Lake Tawakoni, where he has been fishing and guiding for most of his life.

The very best bait is freshly caught shad fished on a Santee Cooper rig. Drift fishing deeper humps and ridges is usually the best way to boat the really big ones weighing between 25 and 80 pounds.

During the dead of winter, fish in the 25- to 40-pound range are common, but Hanson's clients regularly boast fishing in the 40- to 50-pound range. The largest blue catfish to date to be landed on Hanson's boat is a monster 80-pounder.

Hanson can be reached at 903-268-7391 or at his website, www.littledsguidedservice.com, or look for him on Facebook.