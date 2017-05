On this week's High Plains Outdoors, Luke talks about traveling to Saskatchewan to fish for pike, walleye and lake trout.

In a matter of days, Luke will be heading north to Iskwatikan Lake Lodge to join a few friends for five days of fishing, cooking and eating fish and enjoying the pristine wilderness country.

A trip to this area is well within the means of most people. Tune in and learn how to plan your trip of a lifetime!