High Plains Outdoors: Transforming wild boar in a great tasting guisado

Luke did a little night hog hunting earlier this week and harvested a big boar (pictured) that will make plenty of smoked sausage and dishes such as guisado, one of Luke's favorite Mexican dishes.

This week, Luke goes into detail on how he transformed some wild pork into a big skillet full of tasty guisado. This is a dish that can be eaten like a soup or, with less liquid, is tasty served on hot flour or corn tortillas.

Wild hogs are plentiful in many states and they receive a great deal of negative press but pork is pork and the meat from wild porkers is rated as the best of game meats by Luke and many others.

You might want to grab a notepad and jot down a few of Luke's cooking tips this week.,