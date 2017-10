Not too many years ago, scouting for game equated to reading the sign the animals left on the ground. Locating buck rubs and scrapes, tracks and wild hog rootings was the only way to pattern game. These skills are still extremely important for the hunter, but today's trail cameras are a great benefit also.

Luke discusses the wide variety of cameras available today and highlights a couple of models from Wildgame Innovations that he has great confidence in.