Historic Fort Hays holding 150th anniversary celebration June 17 and 18

What do General George Armstrong Custer, Elizabeth Bacon Custer, Buffalo Bill Cody and Wild Bill Hickok have in common? They were all at Fort Hays in its early years and they will all be returning to Fort Hays to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of Historic Fort Hays at the “Salute to Fort Hays, 150 Years Guarding the Plains” event on June 17 and 18.

According to a press release from the Society of Friends of Historic Fort Hays, numerous presentations and activities are scheduled for both days, including a series of programs aimed at helping visitors learn more about the various historical figures portrayed at the celebration.

There will also be presentations by the Fort Larned Artillery, Nicodemus Buffalo Soldiers, Kansas Brigade Band, and many others, as well as carriage and wagon rides, old time photographs, children’s games and a 4-H food booth.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to tour the site’s living history encampment and learn more about life at Fort Hays in its early years.

The event is free and open to the public and is taking place at the Fort Hays State Historic Site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 17 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18.

Fort Hays State Historic Site is located four miles south of I-70 exit 157 at 1472 Highway 183 Alt., in Hays. For more information contact Fort Hays State Historic Site at 785-625-6812 or thefort@kshs.org.