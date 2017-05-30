Historic Fort Hays holding 150th anniversary celebration June 17 and 18

By Angie Haflich 5 minutes ago

Credit www.kansastravel.org

What do General George Armstrong Custer, Elizabeth Bacon Custer, Buffalo Bill Cody and Wild Bill Hickok have in common?  They were all at Fort Hays in its early years and they will all be returning to Fort Hays to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of Historic Fort Hays at the “Salute to Fort Hays, 150 Years Guarding the Plains” event on June 17 and 18.

According to a press release from the Society of Friends of Historic Fort Hays, numerous presentations and activities are scheduled for both days, including a series of programs aimed at helping visitors learn more about the various historical figures portrayed at the celebration. 

There will also be presentations by the Fort Larned Artillery, Nicodemus Buffalo Soldiers, Kansas Brigade Band, and many others, as well as carriage and wagon rides, old time photographs, children’s games and a 4-H food booth.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to tour the site’s living history encampment and learn more about life at Fort Hays in its early years.

The event is free and open to the public and is taking place at the Fort Hays State Historic Site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 17 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18.

Fort Hays State Historic Site is located four miles south of I-70 exit 157 at 1472 Highway 183 Alt., in Hays.  For more information contact Fort Hays State Historic Site at 785-625-6812 or thefort@kshs.org.

Tags: 
Hays Kansas
Fort Hays State University

Related Content

Program about Buffalo Soldiers taking place Sunday in commemoration of Fort Hays milestone

By Angie Haflich Feb 15, 2017
Douglas Pancoast, HABS delineator

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Fort Hays in its present location, a program about Buffalo Soldiers will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Historic Fort Hays Visitor’s center in Hays, Kansas.  

The program is free and open to the public and will be presented by Barrie Tompkins, a founder of the Nicodemus Buffalo Soldier Association, who has appeared in two TNT movies as a buffalo soldier – 1997’s “Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders,” and 1998’s “The Buffalo Soldiers.”

FHSU alumni commit $5 million for new student success center

By Angie Haflich May 7, 2017

Fort Hays State University will soon have a new addition, thanks to the generosity of two former students.

As Fort Hays State University News reports, Richard and Dolores Fischli recently committed $5 million to build a center for student success on the university campus – a facility that will be a convenient one-stop-shop for students to access academic, medical and mental health support.