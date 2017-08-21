House Democratic Leader Ward Joins Kansas Governor’s Race

By 3 hours ago
  • State Rep. Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat, announced he is joining the race for Kansas governor during an event Saturday in Wichita.
    State Rep. Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat, announced he is joining the race for Kansas governor during an event Saturday in Wichita.
    Nadya Faulx / KMUW
Originally published on August 21, 2017 5:43 am

Kansas Democratic House Leader Jim Ward is finally jumping into the race for governor.

Ward ended months of speculation with his announcement Saturday at a Wichita union hall.

“I wanna move Kansas forward," he told the crowd. "I love Kansas. There’s no other place I would rather call home.”

Ward says he wants to bring strong jobs and good public schools back to Kansas, but he says his first priority as governor would be repairing the state’s economy. If elected, Ward says he wants to conduct top-to-bottom reviews of all state government agencies.

“I believe Kansans are fundamentally fiscally responsible, and they haven’t seen that in the past four years," he says. "They want their state government to pay their bills and be fundamentally fiscally responsible. And that will be job one.”

The eight-term legislator is joining a race for governor that’s crowded on both sides of the political aisle.

In the race for the Democratic nomination, Ward will face former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer, former state agriculture secretary Josh Svaty, Olathe physician Arden Andersen and Wichita high school student Jack Bergesen.

Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer are among candidates seeking the Republican nomination.

But Ward says he’s thinking of his own campaign, and not of any potential Republican challenger.

“I’m focused right now on giving Kansans my vision for our future," he said. "I’m going to let the Republicans do what they do, and I think if I deliver that message of what’s good for the future of Kansas, everything will take care of itself.”

Follow Nadya Faulx of KMUW on Twitter @NadyaFaulx.

Copyright 2017 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.

Tags: 
governor
Governor Sam Brownback
Kris Kobach

Related Content

Teenaged Gubernatorial Candidate Appears On Kimmel

By Angie Haflich Aug 14, 2017
Courtesy

16-year-old Jack Bergeson may already have a leg-up in the Kansas gubernatorial race.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal reports, the Wichita high school student appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” from his bedroom via video on Wednesday night, explaining his reason for running – that he is hoping to engage younger voters, even though he himself, cannot vote.

Candidates For Kansas Governor Need To Set Themselves Apart

By Aug 14, 2017

There’s a crowded field of candidates running or considering the race for Kansas governor in 2018, and that means they’ll need to find ways to set themselves apart.

Several high-profile political names being tossed around for Colorado's 2018 governor's race

By Angie Haflich Jan 3, 2017

Some big names in Colorado politics are already eyeing the 2018 governor’s race.

Will Perry Run Again? And if So, for What?

By Cindee Talley Jun 4, 2013

Will Rick Perry's name be missing from Texas ballots for the first time in 25 years? It seems to be anybody's guess, say Texas insiders.