How will High Plains states fare if Obamacare is abolished?

Republicans have been getting ready to make good on long held promises to abolish the Affordable Care Act.

If that were to happen, certain states stand to suffer more than others. The personal finance website WalletHub performed a study to determine which states will be hurt the most, should Obamacare be undone without a replacement.

States that benefited the most from the legislation stand to lose the most, and states that neglected to embrace the legislation won’t be hurt as badly because they don’t have as far to fall.

That bodes well, in a sense, for High Plains states, as only Colorado expanded Medicaid among HPPR states.

Colorado is ranked number 25 on the list, meaning 24 other states stand to lose more if the ACA is scuttled. All of the other HPPR states fall into bottom ten. At number 51, Texas will not be hurt nearly as bad Massachusetts, which saw five times as many uninsured residents find coverage after the state expanded Medicaid.

Source: WalletHub