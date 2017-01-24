High Plains Public Radio

Ice storm brings much needed moisture to Kansas crops

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

Credit Kansas State Research and Extension

While last week’s ice storm wreaked a lot of havoc in the form of power outages, broken tree limbs and icy roads, it also brought much needed precipitation to Kansas’s wheat and alfalfa crops.

According to K-State Research and Extension, precipitation totals ranged from about .25 inch in far northwest Kansas to  just over three inches throughout south central and southeast Kansas. While the western fifth of the state only got about .15 inches of moisture, the snow cover is beneficial to the crop because it protects it from extreme cold temperatures.

Because winter wheat consumes very little water during the winter, with average consumption of less than 0.1 inch per week, the precipitation should be very beneficial to the crop, most of which was under some degree of drought stress.

Much of Kansas was under some level of drought conditions, ranging from abnormally dry in the central and south central portions of the state, to severe drought in the far southwest counties, so those areas are expected to see only moderate improvements to drought conditions.

Tags: 
drought

Related Content

Are hydroponics the answer to agriculture in drought-ridden areas?

By Dec 19, 2016
Kristofer Husted / KBIA/Rural Blog

Hydroponic farming could present an answer for farmers trying to find a way to grow crops in areas decimated by drought. Hydronics are a method of growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent.

As The Rural Blog reports, the idea is catching on in places like Egypt that are strapped for H2O. And some farmers in the U.S. are now looking to the technique as a solution for drought-ridden regions.

Oklahoma cotton rebounds after dry years

By Dec 18, 2016
theogeo / Flickr Creative Commons

Oklahoma cotton is back.

After years of struggling through dry conditions, the fluffy white stuff has returned in force to Oklahoma farmland, reports KFOR.

Kansas wheat crop facing drought

By Angie Haflich Dec 13, 2016
Brian McGuirk / Flickr Creative Commons

The condition of the winter wheat crop in Kansas is varied because of a lack of moisture.

Colorado Turning Away From Dry Conditions

By Dec 2, 2016
US Drought Monitor

Colorado has been abnormally dry in recent months.

But, as KUSA Denver reports, that could be changing. Becky Bolinger, a climatologist with the Colorado Climate Center in Fort Collins, says Colorado’s “going through a bit of a shift right now.”

Much of High Plains remains in drought

By Angie Haflich Nov 28, 2016
Jeroen Moes

Much of the High Plains region continues to be plagued by at least moderate drought.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, western Kansas, eastern Colorado and the Oklahoma panhandle are in moderate to severe drought.