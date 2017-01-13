High Plains Public Radio

Icy weekend weather in the High Plains could cause power outages

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

Much of the High Plains region is in the path of a dangerous ice storm that could result in prolonged power outages this weekend.

As AccuWeather reports, freezing rain will begin falling some time Friday from the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles through southwest Kansas.  

According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance for snow and freezing rain and then snow in the Lamar, Colorado area Saturday into Sunday night.

Untreated sidewalks, streets and highways can turn into a skating rink as a layer of clear, smooth ice forms.

"Travel is likely to be hazardous for hundreds of miles along Interstate 35, I-40 and I-70 in the Central states from Friday to Sunday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio.

On Saturday, there will be a heavy buildup of ice and the thickness of ice will become substantial enough to weigh down trees and power lines in portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois.

"The worst conditions may be centered on portions of northwestern Texas, western Oklahoma and central Kansas, where there is the potential for about an inch of ice to encase the region followed by 30-mph winds," said AccuWeather Lead Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker.

Amarillo is among the cities likely to experience dangerous conditions with possible power outages.

"In some areas, the weight of the ice combined with increasing wind later on during the storm could bring down many trees and power lines," Walker said

The icy mix will continue in much of the High Plains Sunday, at which time AccuWeather reports heavy snowfall may add to the risk of downed trees and power outages.

The National Weather Service offers several winter safety tips, including articles, videos and infographics.

winter weather
snowstorm
freezing rain
High Plains

