Industrial Hemp Could Be Legalized ... Finally

By Angie Haflich 2 minutes ago

Credit CCO Creative Commons

This could be year that Congress legalizes industrial hemp.

According to The Cannabist, a bipartisan group of lawmakers are again calling for industrial hemp to be legally separated from marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act.

Hemp has been classified as a Schedule I Drug since 1970 under the Controlled Substances Act. Past attempts to remove it have failed, but now, the Industrial Hemp Farming Act is back in the House and according to a bipartisan coalition of congressional leaders and agricultural advocates, it has the momentum for passage.

Hemp plants are defined as having less than .3 percent psychoactive THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that gives the euphoric high that accompanies smoking marijuana.  

Several states have already passed laws allowing for the commercial production of hemp, including Colorado. Nebraska’s law allows research and limited commercial activity of the crop and there is pending hemp legislation in both Kansas and Colorado. Oklahoma is the only High Plains state with no current or pending hemp laws. 

Tags: 
industrial hemp
marijuana

Related Content

Farmers See Potential Benefits In Legalizing Industrial Hemp

By Mark Minton Jul 17, 2017
Kansas Agland

It may seem unlikely, but a form of cannabis played a surprising part in the foundational history of the United States, namely the maiden voyage.

The Mayflower that ferried British separatists across the sea, the descendants of whom would later craft the Constitution, was a vessel made possible by the use of hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant with little psychoactive properties but immense industrial potential spanning food, cosmetics and building supplies.

Hemp bill moves to Senate agriculture committee

By May 22, 2017
Kansas Agland /

  A bill that would enable farmers to eventually obtain a license to plant industrial hemp has moved to the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.

The move is one hemp supporters wanted to help get the bill passed this session. The bill was referred to the committee on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hemp supporters are planning a forum from 6 to 8 p.m. June 5 at the public library in Coffeyville, said Kelly Rippel, who is with Kansans for Hemp.

Industrial hemp makes tentative headway on High Plains

By May 10, 2017
Colorado Department of Agriculture

Industrial hemp is making headlines once again on the High Plains. The versatile plant—which lacks the levels of THC required to get a person high—still suffers from prejudice by association, and hemp growers aren’t able to access the same farm loans and insurance as other crop growers.

It’s time to start growing hemp

By Jason Probst May 2, 2017
Jason Probst / The Hutchinson News

Industrial hemp shouldn’t really be something we’re talking about in Kansas.

Yet we are, because of an archaic bureaucratic decision in the 1930s that lumped the inert plant – useful in the manufacture of a variety of products such as paper, rope and plastics – with other drugs, which made it unlawful to grow and use the plant commercially.

Proposed hemp bill gaining support in western Kansas

By Angie Haflich Apr 25, 2017
Creative Commons

A bill that would allow Kansas farmers to grow hemp and Kansas State University researchers to explore its varieties and identify its industrial uses is gaining support in western Kansas.

As The Garden City Telegram reports, Representatives Russ Jennings of Lakin and John Wheeler of Garden City  both voted for House Bill 2182, as amended. 