Joaquin Castro declines Senate run in Texas, opening door for Cruz-O’Rourke showdown

Rep. Joaquin Castro
Credit Miguel Gutierrez Jr / KUT

A recent poll found that, in a head-to-head matchup, sitting U.S. Senator Ted Cruz would lose to Democratic challenger Rep. Joaquin Castro if the election were held today.

Now, as POLITICO reports, that scenario appears to be an impossibility. Castro announced this week that he would not run for the Senate, instead remaining in the House to focus on national security issues.

Joaquin Castro and his twin brother Julian are believed by many insiders to hold bright futures in Texas Democratic politics, and Julian was on the shortlist for a VP spot on the Clinton ticket last year.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Castro’s absence from the Senate race opens a wide path for challenger Beto O’Rourke, the young Congressman from El Paso who announced his candidacy last month. O’Rourke is already hard at work campaigning, having paid a visit to Amarillo last Saturday, where he was greeted by a sizable crowd of well-wishers.

In the same recent poll of registered Texas voters, Cruz and O’Rourke were shown to be tied.

Tags: 
Joaquin Castro
Ted Cruz
Beto O'Rourke

Related Content

Sen. Ted Cruz may be in trouble in 2018

By Apr 21, 2017
Flickr Creative Commons

Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s bid for re-election next year may be in jeopardy, according to new polling numbers.

As the Dallas Morning News reports, if the race were held today, Cruz would face an uphill battle against either of his two potential Democratic rivals for the seat.

What Will the 2018 Midterm Elections Mean in Texas?

By Aug 11, 2016
KHOU

The 2018 midterm election could be an interesting one in Texas, reports KHOU.

Some Texan officials who will be on the ballot are already in a strong position. Gov. Greg Abbott already has almost $30  million in the bank. Other Lone Star lawmakers look less invincible. Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing federal securities fraud charges and is under criminal indictment in state court.

For Democrats, the path to a Senate majority goes through Texas

By Apr 3, 2017
Gage Skidmore / Creative Commons

It appears Democrats will need the Lone Star State to come through for them if they hope to win back the Senate next year.

As POLITICO reports, the electoral map is so grim for the Dems that they’re relying on taking Ted Cruz’s Senate seat from the G.O.P. But the odds of a victory are long in the traditionally Republican stronghold of Texas.

Could Perry Topple Cruz in 2018?

By Aug 24, 2016
Copper Neill / Texas Tribune

A familiar name could unseat Ted Cruz in the Texas Senator’s 2018 re-election bid, reports The Texas Tribune.

According to a new poll, former Governor Rick Perry would beat Cruz by nine percentage points in a head-to-head matchup for the U.S. senate seat. If the election were held today, Perry would get 46 percent of the vote and Cruz 37 percent. Eighteen percent said they were unsure who they would support.

Ted Cruz Faces Blowback From Texas Delegation for RNC Speech

By Jul 27, 2016
J. Scott Applewhite / AP photo

Last week Senator Ted Cruz delivered a bombshell speech at the Republican National Convention, in which he refused to support Donald Trump, the party nominee. But, as ABC News reports, some of the harshest backlash came from members of Cruz’s own delegation in Texas. At the Texas delegation’s breakfast following his speech, Cruz was heckled by Texas delegates.

Challenger to Ted Cruz’s Senate seat to appear in Amarillo Saturday

By Apr 26, 2017
Billy Calzada / Austin American-Statesman

Beto O’Rourke, a challenger to Ted Cruz’s seat in the U.S. Senate, will make an appearance in Amarillo this Saturday, April 29th.