Is Joe Straus The Most Powerful Person In Texas?

By 1 minute ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

In the state of Texas, while the Governor is the most prominent statewide officeholder, the Lt. Governor is generally said to be the most powerful. But recently, House Speaker Joe Straus has proven himself to be the most dominant politician in the Lone Star State.

As WFAA reports, Straus, a moderate Republican, was the most authoritative force throughout the recent special legislative session.

For example, the Speaker managed to kill the so-called “bathroom bill” by never bringing it up for a vote. This defeat was particularly stinging for Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, both of whom had championed the legislation.

Now, far-right Republicans in the House of Representatives have signaled that they would like to change the way the House Speaker is elected, in hopes of removing Straus from power and getting someone a bit more conservative into the speakership.

The change would mean that the Speaker would be elected only by the Republican caucus in the House. As it stands now, the entire House is allowed to vote, including Democrats, which has resulted in a moderate lawmaker being given the gavel. 

Tags: 
Texas politics
Joe Straus

Related Content

Abbott’s Supporters Decry Gridlock During Special Session

By Aug 9, 2017
runneralan2004 / Flickr Creative Commons

With seven days remaining, the special session of the Texas Legislature appears thus far to be a bust. Gov. Greg Abbott convened the session in hopes of furthering his own legislative agenda, after a contentious and mostly fruitless regular session.

But, as The Texas Tribune reports, not a single bill has made it through both houses and advanced to the Governor’s desk during this special session.

Abbott’s Support for "Sanctuary Cities" Law May Be Hurting GOP's Long-Term Prospects in Texas

By Jul 18, 2017
Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons

Recent polling has shown Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to be more popular than the other big-name Republican politicians in the Lone Star State. Abbott is up for re-election next year, and at this point his prospects are rosy.

But, as The Texas Observer reports, Abbott has thrown his full-throated support behind the controversial measure known as SB4, and his stance may be hurting the GOP’s long-term chances in Texas.

Debate Over Texas Bathroom Bill Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon

By Jul 16, 2017
Axel Boldt / Wikimedia Commons

The Texas Legislature spent much of the 2017 session grappling over whether to pass a law disallowing transgender students to use the bathroom where they feel most comfortable, requiring these students to instead use the restroom that correlates with their birth certificates. Now, as the Daily Beast notes, the controversial Texas bathroom bill may end up playing an outsize role in the 2018 GOP primary campaigns.

"New Yorker" Profile Paints Texas as a State Riven by Ideology

By Jul 9, 2017
Texas State Library and Archives Commission

This week The New Yorker published an extended essay about Texas, calling the Lone Star State “the nation’s bellwether” and pondering if the future of the United States might look something like the current situation in Texas. The author of the essay is Lawrence Wright, a Pulitzer-Prize winning author and long-time Texan.

President Trump Sparks Feud Between Texas and California

By Jul 3, 2017
mytraveltips.org

The feud between Texas and California is growing more heated, and the flames of resentment are being fueled by the President, reports POLITICO. The states have locked horns on matters ranging from tax policy to climate change to immigration policy. California recently instituted a ban on state-sponsored travel to Texas.

Texas Leaders React To White Nationalist Violence

By Aug 13, 2017
Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons

The national media was consumed this weekend by news of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned violent. The news hit close to home in Texas, which holds more hate groups than any other state.

"Texas Freedom Caucus" Plots Political Demise of House Speaker Joe Straus

By Aug 7, 2017
TexasExplorer98 / Wikimedia Commons

The Texas legislature this year has been defined by a contentious battle between the far-right Tea Party conservatives led by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and the more moderate business-minded conservatives of House Speaker Joe Straus.

New Texas poll: Abbott remains marginally popular, while Patrick and Straus struggle

By Jun 19, 2017
Jacob Villanueva / Texas Tribune

According to a recent poll, Gov. Greg Abbott remains the most popular politician in Texas.

The latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll shows Abbott with a 45 percent approval rating, while 38 percent of the electorate disapproves of the job he’s been doing. However, Abbott’s disapproval rating has risen five points from 33 percent since the last poll, which was taken in February.