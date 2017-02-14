Journalists React To Lack Of Flynn Questions At Trump-Trudeau Press Conference

At President Trump’s last two press conferences with foreign leaders, he’s only taken questions from reporters working for organizations that are viewed as friendly to him. That allowed him to avoid discussing the fate of now former national security adviser Michael Flynn at Monday’s joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about whether the trend will continue, and what it means for the press’s ability to hold the president accountable.

