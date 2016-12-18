K-State professor talks about role free speech plays in holding publc officials accountable

A Kansas State University professor, during a presentation about the importance of free speech in holding public officials accountable, described some of President-elect Donald Trump's comments President-elect Donald Trump as threats to the First Amendment.

According to the Topeka Capital Journal, during a presentation Thursday night in Topeka, Stephen Wolgast, an assistant professor of journalism at K-State, cited Trump’s threat to sue the New York Times, after the newspaper published alleged accounts of sexual assault by Trump, as one example of “alarming” comments Trump made because of the potential effect they could have on free speech.

Wolgast’s presentation was part of a series of events planned to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the Bill of Rights.

In today’s political environment, free and open discussion is as critical as ever, Wolgast said, because it gives the press the power to ensure that government and politicians address questions they may not want to answer.

“One of the jobs the press has is to hold a mirror to society,” said Wolgast. “That’s why we have to report on the failings of government and institutions, even if it upsets the powers that be.”

Doing so, he said, allows the public to make informed decisions.