High Plains Public Radio

Kansans who bought milk could be entitled to part of multi-million dollar settlement

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

If you ‘got milk’ or other fresh dairy products over the past 14 years or so in Kansas, you could also be entitled to part of a $52 million settlement with the National Milk Producers Federation, which denies wrongdoing but agreed to pay to resolve the case.

According to the Wichita Eagle, an antitrust class action lawsuit filed in 2011 accuses the National Milk Producers Federation of a nationwide price-fixing conspiracy that alleges dairy cooperatives including Cooperatives Working Together, Dairy Farmers of America, Land O’Lakes, Dairylea Cooperative and Agri-Mark limted raw farm milk production and drive up grocery prices by slaughtering more than half a million cows earlier than usual, according to Huffington Post and Bloomberg  reports from September.

Residents of Kansas, along with Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia or Wisconsin, are eligible for a portion of the settlement. Soeven though $52 million sounds like a lot of money, by the time it’s separated out, the possible per-person payout may only be between $10 and $70, depending on the number of people claiming they are owed a piece of the settlement.

To be a part of the suit, customers have until Jan. 31 to make a claim at either www.boughtmilk.com http://www.boughtmilk.com/ or by mailing Fresh Milk Products Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 43430, Providence, RI 02940-3430.

 

Tags: 
Milk production
dairy farms
dairy operations
Dairy Farmers of America

Related Content

International partnership brings powdered milk plant to Kansas

By Cindee Talley Nov 19, 2014
kansasagland.com

China’s appetite for milk is growing.  The Dairy Farmers of America and the leading Chinese dairy processor are working to satisfy that taste.

Outgoing ag secretary Tom Vilsack reportedly taking the helm at U.S. Dairy Export Council

By Angie Haflich Jan 10, 2017
Amy Mayer / Harvest Public Media

Soon-to-be-former Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack will join team dairy after he leaves his position as secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As Politico reports, Vilsack will become president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

New Technology Allows Cows to Text Message Farmers When They Become Pregnant

By Nov 9, 2016
Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters/Quartz.com

Now that the election is over, we can get back to focusing on what’s important in the world. According to Quartz.com, there’s a new device available that allows cows to text message their farmers when they’re pregnant.

America's dairy cows are milk-producing machines, but is there a ceiling?

By Feb 21, 2016
Luke Runyon / Harvest Public Media

From Harvest Public Media:

America's dairy farms are doing more with less. There are fewer dairy cows today than just a few decades ago, but today’s cows are churning out more milk than ever.

Part of the increase is due to genetics. Dairy cows have been bred to be larger, hungrier, and more productive. But that focus on genetics to produce more milk has some prominent livestock advocates ringing alarm bells.

The Top 1 Percent

Ground Broken on Massive New Garden City Dairy Processing Plant

By Jonathan Baker Oct 20, 2015
James M. Dobson / Garden City Telegram

The horizon south of Garden City, Kansas, will get a new addition soon. Ground was broken last week on the $235 million Meadowlark dairy processing plant, reports The Garden City Telegram. Governor Sam Brownback, in town for the groundbreaking ceremony, was thrilled about the new facility, saying: “We’ve heard in the past from dairies interested in Kansas that a limiting factor is the proximity of a milk processing plant.