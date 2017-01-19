Kansans who bought milk could be entitled to part of multi-million dollar settlement

If you ‘got milk’ or other fresh dairy products over the past 14 years or so in Kansas, you could also be entitled to part of a $52 million settlement with the National Milk Producers Federation, which denies wrongdoing but agreed to pay to resolve the case.

According to the Wichita Eagle, an antitrust class action lawsuit filed in 2011 accuses the National Milk Producers Federation of a nationwide price-fixing conspiracy that alleges dairy cooperatives including Cooperatives Working Together, Dairy Farmers of America, Land O’Lakes, Dairylea Cooperative and Agri-Mark limted raw farm milk production and drive up grocery prices by slaughtering more than half a million cows earlier than usual, according to Huffington Post and Bloomberg reports from September.

Residents of Kansas, along with Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia or Wisconsin, are eligible for a portion of the settlement. Soeven though $52 million sounds like a lot of money, by the time it’s separated out, the possible per-person payout may only be between $10 and $70, depending on the number of people claiming they are owed a piece of the settlement.

To be a part of the suit, customers have until Jan. 31 to make a claim at either www.boughtmilk.com http://www.boughtmilk.com/ or by mailing Fresh Milk Products Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 43430, Providence, RI 02940-3430.