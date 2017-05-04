Kansas Agency Says Foster Care Oversight Committee Would Jeopardize $48M In Federal Funds

By 3 minutes ago
  • Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Phyllis Gilmore, left, listens as Gov. Sam Brownback speaks about the need for more foster parents during an event Wednesday at the Statehouse.
    Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Phyllis Gilmore, left, listens as Gov. Sam Brownback speaks about the need for more foster parents during an event Wednesday at the Statehouse.
    Susie Fagan / Kansas News Service
Originally published on May 3, 2017 11:26 am

A bill to increase oversight of the Kansas foster care system hit a snag after state officials said its wording could jeopardize millions in federal funding.

The bill would create an interim oversight committee that would study problems in the state’s foster care system and submit a corrective action plan to the Kansas Legislature. The House Committee on Children and Seniors approved the bill in March, but it still must pass the full House and Senate.

But the Kansas Department for Children and Families, which oversees the foster care system, said following that plan could cost the state $48 million in federal funding — nearly a third of DCF’s annual budget.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reviews state foster care programs about every three years and requires them to make changes outlined in a performance improvement plan.

DCF Secretary Phyllis Gilmore said the state could lose federal funding if anything in the oversight committee’s corrective action plan contradicts the federal performance improvement plan.

“Corrective action plans are by design not suggestive, but directive,” she said in a statement emailed Wednesday.

Rep. Jarrod Ousley, a Merriam Democrat and one of the bill’s more vocal supporters, said DCF’s concern is misplaced. The interim oversight committee couldn’t make law, so lawmakers and the governor would have to approve any plan before DCF would implement it, he said.

“It would have to have open hearings, it would have to have conferees,” he said.

On Thursday the House Committee on Children and Seniors will consider changing the bill’s wording to address DCF’s concerns about lost federal funding.

DCF representatives previously raised concerns that a legislative oversight committee would duplicate existing work and strain the department’s staff time.

But Ousley and other supporters said they think the foster care system needs a plan to improve outcomes for children.

“It’s important work, and it’s past time for improvements to be made,” he said.

Since 2014, a record number of Kansas children have entered the foster care system. At the end of February, nearly 7,000 children were in the state’s custody.

Meg Wingerter is a reporter for the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio and KMUW covering health, education and politics. You can reach her on Twitter @MegWingerter. Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished at no cost with proper attribution and a link back to kcur.org.

Copyright 2017 KCUR-FM. To see more, visit KCUR-FM.

Tags: 
foster care
foster parents
Kansas Legislature

Related Content

Legislators Seek Plan For Improvements To Kansas Foster Care System

By Mar 22, 2017

Kansas has plenty of reports on problems in its foster care system but needs a plan to fix them, according to members of a House committee.

The House Children and Seniors Committee voted Tuesday to create a foster care task force that will present a plan for improvements to the foster care system by January.

Rep. Jarrod Ousley, a Merriam Democrat, said the state needs to do more than study the foster care system.

“This task force is not for oversight. It’s for corrective action,” he said.

Study: Oklahoma's foster-care abuse numbers are the worst in America

By Feb 21, 2017
jeffsmallwood / Flickr Creative Commons

While Texas has garnered national news for its poor treatment of foster kids, Oklahoma has quietly been amassing a far more troubling record.

As The Tulsa World reports, a report has found that Oklahoma had more cases of foster-care abuse and neglect in 2015 than any other state.

Texas foster care advocates clash with privatization supporters

By Feb 4, 2017
Astrid Westvang / Creative Commons

In Texas, foster care providers have clashed with court judges over a senator’s proposal to privatize foster care.

As The Dallas Morning News reports, the debate centers around whether private contractors in Texas should be allowed to completely take over supervision of abused and neglected children.

Judge orders Texas to come up with plan to fix foster system

By Jan 12, 2017
Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman

A federal judge has now ordered Texas officials to create several plans to fix the systemic problems that have plagued the state’s foster care system for years. Some of the proposed fixes will be due in as little as three months from now.

Texas Attempts to Shrug Off Federal Oversight of Foster Care System

By Nov 25, 2016
Chan Lone / Texas Tribune

Texas’s foster care system has been in crisis for years now. The Lone Star State has been plagued by reports of abuse and neglect in the system. State workers are severely overworked, and there were even reports of foster kids regularly sleeping in the offices of state foster care workers.

Earlier this year a federal judge ordered Texas overhaul the system, and the directive was backed up by an independent review paid for on Texas’s dime.