Kansas Community College Speaks Out Against Federal Tax Reform

    The Kansas Board of Regents holds its meeting at Wichita State University.
The representative for community colleges in Kansas is warning the state Board of Regents that a federal tax overhaul could make higher education less affordable.

Dan Barwick, president of Independence Community College, says the tax bill passed by the U.S. House will make community college more expensive for students in Kansas.

"It has a number of provisions that either increase costs at community colleges or it decreases people’s ability to pay for their education," says Barwick.

One provision would eliminate the tax break for non-credit courses – courses adults often take to retool. Barwick says that would make it harder for individuals and employers to pay for retraining.

Barwick adds that the elimination of a program that lets employers cover part of their employee’s education expenses would further hurt working-students. 

Related Content

Vista College announces that it will cease taking new students

By Angie Haflich Jan 24, 2017
Zereshk

Vista College announced Monday that it will no longer be accepting new students at its Amarillo campus.

According to a news release on Vista College’s website, the school announced that it will teach-out current students and not enroll new students at its campus located at 3440 Bell St.

More Kansas Students Taking ACT, But Fewer Are College-Ready

By Sep 10, 2017

The results of the state's latest ACT test shows the number of Kansas students who are college-ready is on the decline.

Kansas Wants More Of Its High Schoolers Pursuing College

By Jul 19, 2017

The Kansas State Department of Education is asking schools to increase the number of students who go on to college or vocational programs within two years of leaving high school.

The department released new district-by-district data this month as part of its push toward that end.

Kansas Districts Add Math Course To Ease Transition From High School

By Jul 12, 2017

A new math class being piloted by dozens of high schools across Kansas seeks to save students stress, time and money when they reach college.

Currently, about one-third of students who continue to two- and four-year colleges in Kansas don’t score high enough on placement tests to enroll directly in college algebra, a class most need in order to graduate.

Instead, they work their way up through remedial classes, a process that can take multiple semesters.

Best and Worst States for Community Colleges

By Sep 8, 2016
Wallethub

Community colleges were once disparaged as inferior to four-year institutions. But in recent years, two-year colleges have stepped up their game, sometimes even outperforming traditional universities. The personal finance website WalletHub has published a list of 2016’s states with the best and worst community college systems.