Kansas Lawmakers Form Committee To Start Work On School Finance Before 2018 Session

By 8 minutes ago
  • An 11-member legislative committee will meet before the start of the 2018 session to determine how lawmakers will respond to a school finance ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court.
    An 11-member legislative committee will meet before the start of the 2018 session to determine how lawmakers will respond to a school finance ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court.
    File Photo / Kansas News Service
Originally published on October 30, 2017 1:14 pm

Kansas lawmakers soon will start work to determine their response to a ruling by the state’s Supreme Court that found K-12 public school funding unconstitutional.

Republicans and Democrats on a key legislative panel decided the matter is too urgent to wait until the 2018 legislative session starts in January.

They voted Monday to create an 11-member committee that will meet for three days before then. Its task will be to kick-start efforts that must be done by an April 30 deadline.

That’s when the state’s next round of written legal arguments are due to the Kansas Supreme Court, meaning lawmakers need to pass legislation fixing K-12 school funding before then.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, suggested the panel could lay groundwork for a long-term solution to a long-running problem. Kansas has faced school finance lawsuits for most of the last 20 years, with the courts repeatedly agreeing with school districts that the state’s K-12 funding falls short of constitutional obligations.

RELATED: 5 themes at the heart of Kansas’ school finance lawsuit

“I believe we have the opportunity now to end this and look for options that provide certainty for our kids and teachers,” Ryckman said.

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat, said he hoped the committee would focus on school finance and not revive past proposals for constitutional amendments that would undo the state’s obligations to fund public schools.

“I would hate to think that one of the options that might be explored would be to dismantle Article 6 in the Kansas Constitution,” Hensley said.

Eight members of the 11-person committee will be Republicans and three Democrats. The dates of the committee meetings aren’t yet clear.

Earlier this month, the Kansas Supreme Court found the current school finance formula unfair to poorer school districts. The state also failed to convince the justices that overall funding levels across the state are adequate.

Meanwhile, some members of the Legislative Coordinating Council that met Monday sought to approve $400,000 in spending on legal counsel and an outside expert to assist the Legislature in winning the next round of the Gannon v. Kansas school finance lawsuit.

The motion to do so by conservative Republicans failed by one vote when House Majority Leader Don Hineman, a moderate Republican, split with them on the matter, calling for more time to consider the spending.

Of the $400,000, one quarter would go to former Senate Vice President Jeff King to continue acting as a lawyer on the Gannon v. Kansas lawsuit. King has been doing that since earlier this year, but under this proposal would focus on advising the Senate alone.

Another quarter would go toward hiring a lawyer to advise the House on the same topic.

And half of the $400,000 would go toward hiring an external consultant to help determine how much money public schools need to meet the state’s constitutional obligations.

Celia Llopis-Jepsen is a reporter for the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio covering health, education and politics. You can reach her on Twitter @Celia_LJ. Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished at no cost with proper attribution and a link back to kcur.org.

Copyright 2017 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.

Tags: 
school funding
public schools

Related Content

5 Reasons The Kansas Supreme Court Found The State’s School Funding Unconstitutional

By Oct 9, 2017

Last week the state lost again at the Kansas Supreme Court, which unanimously ruled that Kansas is underfunding its public schools, with repercussions for academically struggling children across the state — and especially for students and taxpayers who live in resource-poor school districts. 

Kansas Supreme Court Justices Hammer State Lawyers With School Funding Questions

By Jul 19, 2017

Attorneys for the state and the Legislature faced a barrage of questions from skeptical Kansas Supreme Court justices Tuesday scrutinizing the Legislature’s school finance plan.

Editorial Calls Out Texas Lawmakers for Low Academic Achievement and Unequal Funding

By Jul 11, 2017
Ryan Stanton / Flickr Creative Commons

Texas ranks 41st among states when it comes to child educational achievement. That’s nothing new; Texas has hovered near the bottom in this category for years.

5 Themes At The Heart Of Kansas’ School Finance Lawsuit

By Jul 11, 2017

The Gannon v. Kansas lawsuit is in its seventh year. In that time, the case has led to repeated rulings against the state for underfunding schools and responses by lawmakers in the form of appropriations bills.

In Kansas School Funding Case, Districts Seek $600M More While State Requests Dismissal

By Jul 2, 2017

Lawyers for Kansas and for dozens of school districts suing it filed briefs Friday at the Kansas Supreme Court, in what could be the final leg of a seven-year legal battle over school finance.

The state argues legislation passed early this month ratchets up annual state aid to schools by nearly $300 million over the next two years, and that should be enough to end the Gannon v. Kansas case once and for all. 

Does More Recess Time Equal Better Academic Performance?

By Oct 30, 2017
mhafb

Over the past 10 years, American schools have been slowly decreasing the amount of recess time for students. The reduction in playtime is part of an effort to make more time for students to prepare for standardized tests.

Study: Black And Hispanic Students In Texas Face More Barriers Than Whites And Asians

By Oct 25, 2017
af.mil

A study released yesterday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation has found that black and Hispanic children in Texas have significantly more barriers to success than white and Asian students. These barriers include poverty, health care availability, and access to a good education.

New Federal Law Will Hold Oklahoma Schools Accountable For Failures

By Sep 27, 2017
amboo who? / Flickr Creative Commons

A new federal education law will give Oklahoma more freedom and responsibility when it comes to fixing its failing schools, reports StateImpact.