High Plains Public Radio

Kansas lawmakers looking at ways to address sex-related crime issues

By Angie Haflich 15 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

As Kansas lawmakers look for ways to control the growth in the sexual predator treatment program, the state’s attorney general is planning tougher penalties for buyers of sex.

As the Topeka Capital Journal reports, the rise in population of the state’s sexual predator treatment program prompted lawmakers last week, while meeting for updates about on Osawatomie and Larned state hospitals, to look at options to control the increase.

The goal of the program is to give participants the chance to re-enter society, but the vast majority have never been released. In 2014, there were 243 people in the program. Currently, there are around 261.

To curb this growth, lawmakers discussed having offenders begin treatment while they are still in prison.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said he is open to the idea, but called it a challenge because prior to an offender leaving prison, the person’s mental state needs to be evaluated.

Meanwhile, Schmidt plans to pursue tougher penalties for those who buy sex, in an effort curb human trafficking in Kansas.

Schmidt offered few details, as the Topeka Capital Journal reports, but indicated that his office will pursue legislation in the coming session.

The tougher penalties would target buyers of sex because Schmidt said, in response to a question at a proclamation signing ceremony making January Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Kansas, demand for sex is what drives human trafficking, so dealing with that will help combat it.

He also suggested areas where penalties could be tightened, particularly in cases involving victims 14 to 18 years of age.

One idea for tougher penalties suggested by the Topeka Shawnee County Human Traffic Coalition formed earlier this year include confiscation of offenders’ driver’s licenses for one to two years, or confiscation of the vehicle.

Tags: 
sexual assault
Sexual Predator Treatment Program
sex offenders
sex trafficking
human trafficking

Related Content

Sex Trafficking: A Small-Town Scourge

By Jun 22, 2016
David Koehn / NET Nebraska

If you think sex trafficking only happens along the border or in major cities, think again. A recent report by NET Nebraska shows that sex trafficking is thriving in rural America. It’s believed that hundreds of people are sold for sex in Nebraska each year. And many of those cases occur in small towns.

Kansas AG Works With Truckers to Stop Sex Trafficking

By Apr 13, 2016
Chris Neal / Topeka Capital-Journal

Last week Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discussed a partnership with the Kansas Motor Carriers Association and Truckers Against Trafficking to fight sex trafficking in Kansas and to support victims of the practice, reports The Garden City Telegram.

Texas Attorney General Creates Human Trafficking Unit

By Jan 19, 2016
Shelby Knowles / Texas Tribune

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has announced a new unit dedicated to combating human trafficking, reports The Texas Tribune. Texas has the second-highest trafficking victim population of any state. Last year Texas had 330 cases of human trafficking, according to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center.

Texas Among States Grappling with Sex Offender Problem

By Jonathan Baker Nov 2, 2015
Tim Gruber / New York Times

The New York Times reported last week on a growing problem in the US: States are struggling with what to do with sex offenders once they are released from prison. Minnesota has been detaining its sex offenders in a treatment facility after releasing them from prison, but a federal judge recently found the practice unconstitutional.

Oklahoma High Court Rules Sodomy Law Doesn’t Apply When Victim Is Unconscious

By May 9, 2016
Clifton Adcock / Oklahoma Watch

Oklahoma criminal prosecutors are angry over a recent ruling by the state’s highest criminal court, reports KGOU. The decision states that Oklahoma’s forcible sodomy law doesn’t apply when the victim is intoxicated or unconscious. The ruling goes against a nationwide trend toward stricter enforcement of sexual assault laws.