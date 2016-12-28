Kansas lawmakers looking at ways to address sex-related crime issues

As Kansas lawmakers look for ways to control the growth in the sexual predator treatment program, the state’s attorney general is planning tougher penalties for buyers of sex.

As the Topeka Capital Journal reports, the rise in population of the state’s sexual predator treatment program prompted lawmakers last week, while meeting for updates about on Osawatomie and Larned state hospitals, to look at options to control the increase.

The goal of the program is to give participants the chance to re-enter society, but the vast majority have never been released. In 2014, there were 243 people in the program. Currently, there are around 261.

To curb this growth, lawmakers discussed having offenders begin treatment while they are still in prison.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said he is open to the idea, but called it a challenge because prior to an offender leaving prison, the person’s mental state needs to be evaluated.

Meanwhile, Schmidt plans to pursue tougher penalties for those who buy sex, in an effort curb human trafficking in Kansas.

Schmidt offered few details, as the Topeka Capital Journal reports, but indicated that his office will pursue legislation in the coming session.

The tougher penalties would target buyers of sex because Schmidt said, in response to a question at a proclamation signing ceremony making January Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Kansas, demand for sex is what drives human trafficking, so dealing with that will help combat it.

He also suggested areas where penalties could be tightened, particularly in cases involving victims 14 to 18 years of age.

One idea for tougher penalties suggested by the Topeka Shawnee County Human Traffic Coalition formed earlier this year include confiscation of offenders’ driver’s licenses for one to two years, or confiscation of the vehicle.