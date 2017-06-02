Kansas Legislators OK Gun Law Exemption For Public Hospitals, But Will Brownback Veto?

By 24 minutes ago
  • A bill approved Thursday by the Kansas Legislature would exempt public health facilities, including the University of Kansas Health System, from a law allowing people to carry concealed guns. The bill now goes to Gov. Sam Brownback.
    A bill approved Thursday by the Kansas Legislature would exempt public health facilities, including the University of Kansas Health System, from a law allowing people to carry concealed guns. The bill now goes to Gov. Sam Brownback.
    University of Kansas Hospital
Originally published on June 2, 2017 5:54 am

The Kansas Senate and House voted Thursday to allow public health care facilities to continue banning concealed weapons. The 24-16 Senate vote and 91-33 House vote send the bill to Gov. Sam Brownback for consideration.

A state law taking effect July 1 will allow people to carry concealed guns into any public building that is not secured by armed guards and metal detectors.

During debate, Republican Sen. Carolyn McGinn said it doesn’t make sense to allow guns in places like state psychiatric hospitals.

“These are individuals who are severely ill. They could take a gun away from an employee, and then we have a problem,” McGinn said.

The bill also would exempt public hospitals and the University of Kansas Health System

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning said allowing guns at the KU Health System would make it harder to attract staff. He said it also would be difficult to install security at the facility so the hospital could continue barring guns.

“Just think of the TSA when you fly. Ten thousand humans walk through the KU door every day,” Denning said. “It makes no sense from just a practical matter.”

Critics of the bill said if security isn’t in place to bar all guns, law-abiding citizens should be able to carry a weapon for self-defense.

“You’re just taking away the right for someone to protect themselves legally in these facilities,” said Republican Sen. Rob Olson, who added that a gun ban won’t stop people who are intent on breaking the rule.

“The only people we’re empowering here are the people who are going to do bad things,” he said.

Reporters asked Brownback before Thursday’s debate if he would veto or sign the bill.

“I’m not going to articulate anything. I’m going to watch the debate. It’s an important one,” the governor said.

Senate President Susan Wagle offered an amendment backed by the National Rifle Association that would have narrowed the bill to only bar guns in some areas of mental facilities and the KU hospital. She said narrowing the bill would mean a likely signature from the governor.

“This is the best solution that we can come to that protects the Second Amendment rights that we have already enacted in the state of Kansas and yet gives flexibility,” Wagle said.

The chamber rejected Wagle’s amendment. Threats of a veto didn’t sway some lawmakers who want a wider exemption, including Republican Sen. Barbara Bollier.

“I refuse to be held hostage to the governor’s pen, and thus will be voting no,” Bollier said.

Kwanequa Jones is a Washburn University graduate who was at the Statehouse for a rally. She wanted lawmakers to expand the firearm discussion to include an exemption for universities, so those buildings could continue barring guns after this summer.

“I am happy they are working on not allowing guns in medical facilities,” Jones said. “I think guns not being allowed in all facilities would be great.”

Even lawmakers who want to exempt universities from the concealed carry law decided not to pursue it as part of the bill. They were concerned adding an exemption for universities would garner a veto from the governor and mean losing the health care facility exemption as well.

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio, a partner in the Kansas News Service.

Copyright 2017 KCUR-FM. To see more, visit KCUR-FM.

Tags: 
guns in schools
guns
handguns
concealed-carry permits

Related Content

Proposed bill would designate a state gun in Texas

By Angie Haflich Apr 11, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

Texas may soon have a state gun, joining chili as the state dish, pecan as the state tree, and Guadalupe bass as the state fish.

As The Guardian reports, there are currently three proposals to designate a state gun, one of which passed through a senate committee hearing Thursday that if passed, would make the cannon the official state gun.

Another calls for the 1847 Colt Walker pistol to be recognized as the official handgun of the Lone Star State.

Bill to allow guns in Oklahoma courthouses clears House

By Mar 16, 2017
KFOR

A new Oklahoma bill that would allow county officials to carry guns into courthouses has passed its first hurdle, reports KFOR.

The bill, proposed, by Republican Rep. Bobby Cleveland, passed the state House of Representatives on an 85-11 vote this week. Now the bill goes to the Senate, and if it passes there it will got to Governor Mary Fallin’s desk for ratification.

NRA Asks Legislature To Block Concealed Carry Restrictions On Kansas Campuses

By Mar 13, 2017

Kansas public colleges will have to allow firearms on their campuses starting in July. But they’re still battling with the gun lobby over how people should be allowed to carry their guns.

In preparation for the law mandating concealed carry on campuses, the colleges have proposed some restrictions. For example, people carrying a semi-automatic weapon on campuses would not be allowed to keep a round in the chamber.

Oklahoma proposes law that would allow landowners to shoot down drones

By Mar 8, 2017
Anne Davis 773 / Flickr Creative Commons

A newly proposed law in Oklahoma would allow property owners to shoot down drones flying over their land, reports Ars Technica.

However, the law would conflict with federal legislation that says it’s illegal to shoot at aircraft. The federal law includes drones in its definition of “aircraft.”

Colorado teachers to receive gun training

By Angie Haflich May 29, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

Colorado teachers will soon receive gun training, which is being welcomed by school officials in rural areas who say teachers and others need to be trained to stop armed assailants since local law enforcement easily could be miles and miles away.

KDADS Secretary Seeks Exemption From Gun Law For State Psychiatric Hospitals

By Mar 20, 2017

The leader of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services wants the state’s two psychiatric hospitals to be exempt from a concealed carry law set to take effect in July.

KDADS Secretary Tim Keck told a legislative committee this week that the department is seeking authorization to continue banning concealed guns in Osawatomie and Larned state hospitals. The two hospitals treat people with mental health conditions who are considered a danger to themselves or others.

Kansas Senate Committee Advances Bill To Keep Gun Ban At Some Health Facilities

By May 23, 2017

The Kansas Senate Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would allow public health care facilities to continue to ban concealed guns.

A state law taking effect July 1 will allow people to carry concealed guns into any public building that is not secured by armed guards and metal detectors.