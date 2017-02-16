Kansas Magazine asking people to share their favorite places to dine

Kansas Magazine is asking people to share their favorite places to eat.

As the Dodge City Globe, the statewide magazine – a division of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism – has a survey currently asking for state residents to nominate their favorite local restaurant.

The contest won’t include corporate franchises or chains, like McDonald’s, Subway, Pizza Hut or Kentucky Fried Chicken but it will include eateries like Kate’s, Green Bean Coffee Company and Prime on the Nine in Dodge City.

Jan Stevens, executive director of the Dodge City Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said everyone wants to eat where the locals eat.

“If we get enough people to nominate local restaurants, we could get one listed into the voting,” Stevens said.

The magazine requests that those submitting restaurants to provide an explanation about why they are nominating that particular restaurant – best brunch, greatest tacos, a late-night hangout – and to get nominations in before March 14. Locations with the most nominations will move on to the voting round, which begins March 15.

Nominations can be entered by mail, email or submission form at or social media users can participate through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #bestlocaleatsks.

Winners will be determined by the number of votes received and will be revealed in the 2017 winter edition of Kansas Magazine.