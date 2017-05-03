Kansas moving to limit solitary confinement at state correctional facilities

By Angie Haflich 4 hours ago

Credit STOCK PHOTO / NORMAN TRANSCRIPT

One prisoner of Kansas' El Dorado Correctional Facility, who has compared solitary confinement to the “gates of hell” is both praising and criticizing a move to limit the use of solitary confinement.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal reports, the state of Kansas has been reorganizing its largest facilities to curtail solitary confinement.

Inmates at El Dorado Correction Facility, which houses the highest number of solitary prisoners, were told in a Feb. 23 memo that the prison would be installing a second bunk to cells that once contained a single inmate.

Kenneth Leek, a prisoner in solitary confinement at the El Dorado facility, is an outspoken critic of what the Kansas Department of Corrections calls restrictive housing, so he welcomes the change but also fears that violence between rival prisoners will escalate with the addition of the second bunks.

KDOC spokesman Todd Fertig said the state’s corrections department has a robust system for assessing who an inmate should and shouldn’t be placed with.

Related Content

Oklahoma prison population breaks its own record, set four months ago

By Apr 30, 2017
Stock Photo/Norman Transcript

The number of incarcerated inmates in Oklahoma has reached 62,000, reports The Norman Transcript.

The state’s prisons are currently at 109% capacity. Back in December the state of Oklahoma hit a new prison population record of 61,000. Now, in only four months, 1,000 inmates have been added to that record.

Prison industry looks to a bright future under Trump

By Mar 16, 2017
News Journal

Near the end of the Obama administration, prison reform advocates had grown cautiously optimistic that America’s pattern of incarcerating two million US citizens each year might be coming to an end.

Texas considers law to eliminate cash bail for nonviolent offenders

By Mar 14, 2017
Steve Snodgrass / Wikimedia Commons

A bipartisan coalition of Texas lawmakers has proposed a series of reforms that would help poor defendants get out of jail, reports The Houston Chronicle.

Prison employees: Inmate at Amarillo prison was victim of starvation and neglect

By Jan 27, 2017
Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman

The death of an inmate at the Clements Unit outside of Amarillo is being investigated as a homicide, reports The Amarillo Globe News. The prisoner was initially taken to the medical clinic after an altercation with his cell mate, but medics who treated the man later said they believed he had been the victim of starvation and neglect.

New Database Makes Texas Deaths in Police Custody Public

By Dec 13, 2016
James Nielsen / Houston Chronicle

A database has been made public that reveals the files of over 5,000 people who have died in police custody in Texas, reports The Houston Chronicle.

This week Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office launched an online initiative known as the Custodial Death Report database. This makes readily available the files that a police agency creates when someone dies in custody.