Kansas Political Leaders Discuss Future Of Ag

By Angie Haflich 1 minute ago

Credit CCO Public Domain

Political leaders strategized about the future of ag in Kansas at the Summit on Agricultural Growth held in Manhattan Thursday.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal reports, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall of the rural 1st district in Congress, said the government was prepared to endorse the conversion of sorghum oil into bio-diesel, which would bolster the market value of a grain mainly used as livestock feed.

U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, who chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee, said the U.S. House and Senate had to move the Trump administration away from recommendations that weaken crop insurance while continuing to encourage action to reduce costly regulations. 

The slumping farm economy also provided incentive to look beyond the obvious during dozens of discussion groups devoted to the future role of specialty crops, unmanned aerial drones, food processing, oil seeds and entrepreneurship, as well as the staples of beef, pork, dairy, wheat, corn and sorghum.

Pat Roberts
Roger Marshall
agriculture

Hotline Established To Help Colorado Farmers Cope With Struggling Ag Economy

By Angie Haflich Aug 20, 2017
Colorado Department of Agriculture

The Colorado Department of Agriculture is offering a crisis hotline for farmers facing emotional crisis because of financial strains.

As Colorado Public Radio reports, Colorado's wheat and corn farmers, like those across the High Plains, are struggling as global competition forces prices down below their production costs.

Dicamba Damage Estimate Tops 2.5 Million Acres

By Jul 26, 2017

Hundreds of Midwest farmers are complaining of damage to their crops allegedly caused by the herbicide dicamba. The total number of damaged acres may come to more than 2.5 million acres, according to data compiled by a University of Missouri researcher.

Most of the damage has been found in the Midwest and South, with complaints of more than 850,000 damaged acres in Arkansas and more than 300,000 damaged acres in both Missouri and Illinois.

Conaway Makes the Case for Ag and Nutrition Programs

By Angie Haflich Jul 11, 2017
conaway.house.gov/biography/portrait.htm

Billions of dollars for farmers and nutrition programs may have been saved last month behind closed doors.

As Politico reports, while lawmakers didn't disclose specifics about their handshake agreement, that was when House aides and agriculture lobbyists say House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway was able to stave off billions in proposed spending cuts to agriculture and nutrition programs.

The agriculture committee was initially facing around $70 billion in proposed cuts, but ended up closer to $10 billion, which came after Budget Committee Chairman Diane Black lowered her original goal for total mandatory spending cuts by roughly $300 billion, and Conaway made the case that cutting programs under his watch would imperil the 2018 farm bill.

Farm Economy Continues to Struggle as Net Farm Income Decreases and Production costs increase

By Angie Haflich Jul 10, 2017
Creative Commons CC0

The depressed prices for wheat, corn, milo and other commodities - caused by a global glut of grain - is pushing some farmers further into debt.

As The Hutch News reports, net farm income for last year averaged $43,100, which while much better than last year, is significantly lower than record farm income farmers reaped from 2010 to 2014, when the average ranged between $130,000 to nearly $170,000 - thanks to high commodity prices for both crops and cattle.

Kansas wheat harvest yields a mixed bag

By Angie Haflich Jun 28, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

Wheat harvest is in full swing across the High Plains and according to Kansas Wheat, yields in the Sunflower State have been a mixed bag.

According to day 12 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest reports, Irsik and Doll Feed Service of Pierceville reported yields of 30 to 40 bushels per acre, while Mid State Farmers Coop of Rush Center reported average yields of 45 to 50 bushels per acre. The highest average yields reported by the WaKeeney branch of Frontier Ag, Inc., were in the 40s.

Work On New Farm Bill May Last Into 2018

By Aug 21, 2017

U.S. House and Senate lawmakers are still months away from passing a new Farm Bill. The legislation, which governs an array of federal agricultural and food programs, is set to expire in 2018.

Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. That committee and the House Committee on Agriculture are currently working to rewrite the Farm bill.

Roberts says his goal is to get the bill passed in October, or at the very latest, early next year.

Trump Refers To Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts As 'Farm Guy'

By Angie Haflich Aug 17, 2017
U.S. Department of Agriculture

President Donald Trump refers to Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts as “Farm Guy.”

As The Dodge City Globe reports, Roberts appeared at High Plains Journal in Dodge City Tuesday to give a legislative update where the longtime senator told those on hand that the president referred to him as ‘Farm Guy’ during a recent meeting concerning crop insurance.

Roberts said another reason he met with Trump was to discuss exports – namely peanuts and cotton.

Farmers Like Trump But Worry About The Farm Bill

By Angie Haflich Aug 15, 2017
CCO Creative Commons

A new Farm Futures survey, as Politico reports, has found that 55 percent of farmers would give President Donald Trump an “A” or “B” if they were assigning a grade to him on domestic issues. 

The survey of 1,200 growers found that farmers are mostly good with the Trump administration’s domestic policies so far.

Sen. Roberts Wants Local Governments To Pass Hate Crime Laws

By Aug 14, 2017

U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas says local governments should enact hate crime laws to give law enforcement more options when protests and demonstrations turn violent.

Kansas’ senior senator called the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, a “terrible tragedy.”

He said cities should enact ordinances on hate crimes so that law enforcement could step in ahead of violence, which he said was not done in Charlottesville.

Kansas Health Advocates Criticize Roberts For Support Of Senate Health Bill

By & Megan Wingerter Jun 23, 2017
U.S. SEN. PAT ROBERTS WEBSITE

Kansas U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts is not enthusiastic about the Senate’s version of the Obamacare replacement bill.

Nevertheless, he supports it.