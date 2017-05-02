Kansas ranks as not-so-fun state

By Angie Haflich 41 minutes ago

Credit kansas.gov

While many who actually live in Kansas would disagree, a new ranking has found that Kansas is not a fun state.

As the Wichita Eagle reports, according to a ranking of the “most fun states in America” released by personal finance website Wallet Hub, Kansas ranked 43rd behind Virginia, Indiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, West Virginia and last-place Mississippi.

Wallet Hub used 22 indicators of a “jolly good time that won’t break the bank,” including the cost of movie tickets, accessibility to national parks, casinos per capita, restaurants per capita, ideal weather, average beer and wine price, and nightlife options per capita. 

Topping the list were Nevada, South Dakota, Colorado, North Dakota, New York, Wyoming, Oregon, Louisiana, Montana and Hawaii.

Kansas isn’t always at the bottom of rankings lists though. In a Wallet Hub list released in April, Kansans were found to be more relaxed than those living in all but about 11 other states. 

Tags: 
Sunflower State

Related Content

Kansas Sampler Festival marks its final year on first weekend in May

By Angie Haflich Apr 19, 2017
Kansas Sampler Foundation

A Kansas staple is marking its final year in Winfield next month.

As The Wichita Eagle reports, The Kansas Sampler Festival, billed as the largest travel show in Kansas, is marking its 28th and final year as what started as a book-signing party for Milferd and Marci Penner’s “Kansas Weekend Guide” book.

Kansas state song featured in film about its path to popularity

By Angie Haflich Jan 3, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

A Kansas-made film about a Kansas-made song will premiere later this month in Wichita.