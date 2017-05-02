Kansas ranks as not-so-fun state

While many who actually live in Kansas would disagree, a new ranking has found that Kansas is not a fun state.

As the Wichita Eagle reports, according to a ranking of the “most fun states in America” released by personal finance website Wallet Hub, Kansas ranked 43rd behind Virginia, Indiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, West Virginia and last-place Mississippi.

Wallet Hub used 22 indicators of a “jolly good time that won’t break the bank,” including the cost of movie tickets, accessibility to national parks, casinos per capita, restaurants per capita, ideal weather, average beer and wine price, and nightlife options per capita.

Topping the list were Nevada, South Dakota, Colorado, North Dakota, New York, Wyoming, Oregon, Louisiana, Montana and Hawaii.

Kansas isn’t always at the bottom of rankings lists though. In a Wallet Hub list released in April, Kansans were found to be more relaxed than those living in all but about 11 other states.