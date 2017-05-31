Kansas Senate Advances New Plan for Funding Schools

By 1 hour ago

Senate President Susan Wagle presides over a debate earlier this year.
Credit Stephen Koranda / Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Senators have approved a plan for funding K-12 schools. The 23-14 vote sends the bill to the House for consideration.

The proposal would increase spending by around $230 million over two years, after the state Supreme Court ruled in March that Kansas schools are inadequately funded.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning helped draft the plan and believes it will satisfy the justices.
 
“We did the due diligence. We reasonably calculated. We did everything according to what the Supreme Court wanted us to do. I think the product is as good as it’s going to get coming out of this chamber,” said Denning.
 
The top Democrat in the chamber, Senator Anthony Hensley, doesn’t believe the bill adds enough new money for schools and might mean a special session is needed.
 
“I think the court is going to declare the funding as inadequate and declare it unconstitutional and it will come back to the Legislature,” said Ward.
 
Republican Senator Barbara Bollier isn't sure about the funding, but says she supported the plan because she likes the portions related to education policy, including the way it distributes money.
 
“I can’t second guess if they think this is a constitutional amount of funding or not. In the interim, I want the policy in place that is good,” said Bollier.
 
The bill would provide a base amount of money per pupil and then add additional funding for factors such as the number of low-income students.

House members have approved a similar plan that adds some additional funding. The two chambers will now work to hammer out differences between the bills.
 

Tags: 
school funding
education funding

Related Content

Finally, A Kansas School Funding Plan May Be Near

By 15 hours ago

After 10 hours of debate, a dozen amendments and a timeout to talk taxes, the Kansas Senate early Wednesday advanced a school finance plan and returned later in the morning to approve it on a 23-16 vote.

Once they finished the late-night debate, senators ended where they began: an additional $234 million over two years for K-12 education. 

Estes takes aim at using water rights tax to finance public schools

By Mary Clarkin May 24, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

TOPEKA – Sen. Bud Estes, R-Dodge City, will try to ax a proposed $120 annual charge to water right owners to finance public schools.

“It has nothing to do with utility bills,” Estes said at the Monday afternoon meeting of the Senate Select Committee on Education Finance.

Senate Bill 251 contains the Senate’s proposed school finance formula and it would levy a $2.25 monthly charge on residential water, electric and natural gas bills. For non-residential customers, the monthly charge would be $10 on each of the three utilities.

Superintendents calling on Kansas lawmakers to add more money to school funding bill

By Angie Haflich May 21, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

Kansas superintendents are calling on lawmakers to put more money into a school funding bill.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal reports, several superintendents traveled to Topeka last week to tell the Senate education committee to add more money to Senate Bill 251.

Which Will Kansas Legislature Tackle First: School Funding Or Tax Plan?

By May 18, 2017

Kansas legislative leaders working on a plan to end the 2017 session have what amounts to a chicken-and-egg dilemma.

They must satisfy members who want to set a school-funding target before voting on the tax increases needed to fund it and those who first want to close a projected $900 million gap between revenue and spending over the next two budget years.

Committee Sends School Funding Bill That Few Like To Kansas House

By May 16, 2017

A divided K-12 Education Budget Committee on Monday passed out a school funding plan for Kansas schools that essentially nobody likes.

It adds $279 million over two years: $179 million in the first year and $100 million in the second. After that, school funding would increase based on the inflation rate. The measure was kicked out of committee without recommendation.

Bill to overhaul Texas public schools funding system passes House

By Angie Haflich Apr 24, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

The Texas House Thursday approved a bill designed to inject over a billion dollars into public schools and simplify complicated funding formulas.

As The Texas Tribune reports, State Rep. Dan Huberty succeeded at a difficult task Wednesday: getting the Texas House of Representatives to vote for legislation overhauling the funding system for public education, without a court mandate.