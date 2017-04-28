Kansas Senate GOP Leader Proposes Utility Fee To Help Fund Schools

By 1 hour ago
  • Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, a Republican from Overland Park, says he'll propose a monthly fee on utility bills to help fund education. Denning estimates the fee would raise $150 million a year.
    Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, a Republican from Overland Park, says he'll propose a monthly fee on utility bills to help fund education. Denning estimates the fee would raise $150 million a year.
    File Photo / Kansas News Service
Originally published on April 27, 2017 12:16 pm

A Republican leader in the Kansas Senate says he’ll propose a fee on all utility bills in the state to help fund education.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, a Republican from Overland Park, says his plan calls for a $3 monthly fee on residential electric, gas and water bills in the state. Those with all three utilities would pay $9 more a month. For commercial customers, the monthly fee would be $10 per bill.

The whole package would raise $150 million a year, Denning estimates.

“I guess it is regressive, but on the other side it is very broad,” Denning says. “Everybody wants to pay for their schools. I’m convinced of that.”

The Legislature returns to work Monday with every big issue, including school finance, still unresolved. Lawmakers have to close a projected $900 million budget gap over the next two fiscal years and find millions more for public education to satisfy the state Supreme Court.

Denning says a utility fee is not only broad but manageable and stable.

“Schools take well over 50 percent of our budget,” he says. “So I want something that’s consistent, and the utility fee would be very consistent.”

While Denning says he’s fine with the regressive nature of the fee, other lawmakers are not.

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Democrat from Topeka, says the fee will be a “difficult sell” in the Legislature.

“To put a surcharge on utility bills would be a hardship for the elderly on a fixed income,” he says.

Hensley says he would rather raise income taxes “to not only balance our budget but put an extra $150 million a year” into K-12 public education.

While the Senate has no school funding plan on the table, the House is working on a bill that would add $150 million a year into school funding over the next five years for a total of $750 million.

Details of Denning’s utility fee plan are just beginning to dribble out. Many senators say they haven’t heard about the idea.

Sen. John Skubal, an Overland Park Republican who serves on the Ways and Means Committee with Denning, says the utility fee is regressive, but with the state’s budget issues lawmakers need to consider all ideas.

“I’ll have to study it,” he says.

Sam Zeff covers education for KCUR and the Kansas News Service and is co-host of the political podcast Statehouse Blend Kansas. Follow him on Twitter @SamZeff. Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished at no cost with proper attribution and a link back to KCUR.org.

Copyright 2017 KCUR-FM. To see more, visit KCUR-FM.

Tags: 
school funding
Kansas Supreme Court

Related Content

Kansas House Committee Finishes Work On New School Funding Formula

By Apr 6, 2017

The crowd filling the old Supreme Court room at the Kansas Statehouse expected a bit of a showdown Wednesday when the House K-12 Budget Committee discussed how much money to put into public education.

In the end, that debate lasted about 10 minutes and the committee stood pat on adding $150 million a year for five years for a total package of $750 million.

Kansas judges seek pay raises

By Angie Haflich Apr 24, 2017
KSCOURTS.ORG

Kansas Chief Supreme Court Justice Lawton Nuss told the Topeka Capital Journal’s editorial board Thursday that state funding of judicial branch salaries had fallen unacceptably below average salaries of peers in neighboring states.

More Money Proposed For Kansas Schools, But Is It Enough To Satisfy The Court?

By Mar 24, 2017

A proposed school funding bill in Kansas would add $75 million to the public education system but many educators say that’s far less than they expected and may not be enough to satisfy the state Supreme Court.

Stephanie Clayton, a moderate Republican from Overland Park, says lawmakers in both parties “believe it will take a significantly larger amount” to satisfy their constituents, educators and the court.

At Long Last, Kansas Lawmakers Get A Look At A School Funding Formula

By Mar 22, 2017

Kansas lawmakers have waited for half the session to get a look at what will probably be the basis for a new school funding formula.

Rep. Larry Campbell, the chairman of the House K-12 Education Budget Committee, released an outline of the measure Tuesday.

It looks a lot like the formula scrapped two years ago for block grants, a funding scheme ruled unconstitutional earlier this month by the Kansas Supreme Court.

Kansas Supreme Court Hears Arguments In ‘Right to Abortion’ Case

By Mar 17, 2017

In what is certain to shape up as one of its most important decisions in years, the Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday morning on whether the Kansas Constitution’s Bill of Rights enshrines a right to abortion.

The case is on appeal from the Kansas Court of Appeals, which, in an evenly divided decision last year ruled that the state Constitution recognizes a “fundamental right to abortion.”