Kansas State Sen. Tyson Joins 2nd District GOP Race

By 15 minutes ago
  • Kansas state Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Republican from Parker, on Thursday announced her campaign for the 2nd District congressional seat.
    Kansas state Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Republican from Parker, on Thursday announced her campaign for the 2nd District congressional seat.
    File Photo / Kansas News Service
Originally published on August 24, 2017 1:32 pm

Another state lawmaker is joining the race for the 2nd District congressional seat in eastern Kansas.

Republican Sen. Caryn Tyson, from Parker, said Thursday that she will run for the position currently held by Republican Lynn Jenkins, who has decided not to seek re-election after five terms.

Tyson announced her campaign in a statement blasting Washington officials for failing Kansans. Tyson, a conservative, endorsed some of President Donald Trump’s priorities in her announcement.

“I’m troubled that instead of truly listening and delivering results, too many in Washington are defending the status quo,” Tyson said. “The people of the 2nd District deserve better. We need to embrace the President’s call to repeal and replace Obamacare, secure our borders, and pass comprehensive tax reform to cut taxes.”

As chairwoman of the Senate tax committee, Tyson worked extensively with tax issues during the 2017 session but did not support the final tax increase that Kansas lawmakers approved.

“As a fifth-generation Kansan, I was raised to get things done without making excuses. Values like hard work, perseverance, individual liberty and a respect for the dignity of life reflect who I am,” Tyson said. “Insiders in Washington have forgotten how to fight for us — our families, and the average small business. I want to change that.”

The campaign announcement said Tyson earned degrees in math, computer science and engineering management. She worked in the IT field, which included space shuttle support for NASA.

Currently, Tyson and her husband run Tyson Ranch in Linn County.

Tyson joins other state lawmakers also seeking the 2nd District Republican nomination, including Sen. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth and Rep. Kevin Jones of Wellsville.

Basehor City Council member Vernon Fields also has filed to run in the GOP primary.

On the Democratic side, a former House minority leader and candidate for governor, Paul Davis, is seeking the nomination. Neosho County Democrat Kelly Standley also has said he will run.

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio, a partner in the Kansas News Service.

Copyright 2017 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.

Tags: 
governor
Governor Sam Brownback

Related Content

House Democratic Leader Ward Joins Kansas Governor’s Race

By Aug 21, 2017

Kansas Democratic House Leader Jim Ward is finally jumping into the race for governor.

Teenaged Gubernatorial Candidate Appears On Kimmel

By Angie Haflich Aug 14, 2017
Courtesy

16-year-old Jack Bergeson may already have a leg-up in the Kansas gubernatorial race.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal reports, the Wichita high school student appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” from his bedroom via video on Wednesday night, explaining his reason for running – that he is hoping to engage younger voters, even though he himself, cannot vote.

Candidates For Kansas Governor Need To Set Themselves Apart

By Aug 14, 2017

There’s a crowded field of candidates running or considering the race for Kansas governor in 2018, and that means they’ll need to find ways to set themselves apart.

Colo. Gov. John Hickenlooper calls for expanded internet access in rural areas

By Angie Haflich Jan 16, 2017
AP PHOTO

In his State of the State address Thursday, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper proposed boosting rural access to high-speed Internet.

To boost economic development in rural areas, one of the governor’s proposals is to create an office focused on expanding broadband Internet access to the 30 percent or so rural households in the state that don’t have it, with an overall goal of ensuring that 100 percent of rural houses have it by 2020.

Several high-profile political names being tossed around for Colorado's 2018 governor's race

By Angie Haflich Jan 3, 2017

Some big names in Colorado politics are already eyeing the 2018 governor’s race.