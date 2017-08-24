Kansas State Sen. Tyson Joins 2nd District GOP Race

Another state lawmaker is joining the race for the 2nd District congressional seat in eastern Kansas.



Republican Sen. Caryn Tyson, from Parker, said Thursday that she will run for the position currently held by Republican Lynn Jenkins, who has decided not to seek re-election after five terms.



Tyson announced her campaign in a statement blasting Washington officials for failing Kansans. Tyson, a conservative, endorsed some of President Donald Trump’s priorities in her announcement.



“I’m troubled that instead of truly listening and delivering results, too many in Washington are defending the status quo,” Tyson said. “The people of the 2nd District deserve better. We need to embrace the President’s call to repeal and replace Obamacare, secure our borders, and pass comprehensive tax reform to cut taxes.”



As chairwoman of the Senate tax committee, Tyson worked extensively with tax issues during the 2017 session but did not support the final tax increase that Kansas lawmakers approved.



“As a fifth-generation Kansan, I was raised to get things done without making excuses. Values like hard work, perseverance, individual liberty and a respect for the dignity of life reflect who I am,” Tyson said. “Insiders in Washington have forgotten how to fight for us — our families, and the average small business. I want to change that.”



The campaign announcement said Tyson earned degrees in math, computer science and engineering management. She worked in the IT field, which included space shuttle support for NASA.



Currently, Tyson and her husband run Tyson Ranch in Linn County.



Tyson joins other state lawmakers also seeking the 2nd District Republican nomination, including Sen. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth and Rep. Kevin Jones of Wellsville.



Basehor City Council member Vernon Fields also has filed to run in the GOP primary.



On the Democratic side, a former House minority leader and candidate for governor, Paul Davis, is seeking the nomination. Neosho County Democrat Kelly Standley also has said he will run.

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio, a partner in the Kansas News Service.

